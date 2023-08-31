3 More states report mature corn

For the week ending Aug. 27, the USDA Crop Progress report shows three more of the top 18 corn growing states reported matured corn. USDA reported that Minnesota, Indiana, and South Dakota reported their first percent of matured corn, while North Carolina’s matured corn was 1% ahead of matured corn in Texas.

North Carolina

The USDA Crop Progress report showed that 68% of North Carolina’s corn had matured. That’s up 22% from the previous week and 1% ahead of the five-year average. Additionally, that’s 7% ahead of last year.



Crop conditions in North Carolina were also improved, with just 5% of the corn in the state rated as poor, and none of the corn rated very poor, USDA reported. Seventy-four percent of the state’s corn rated in excellent/good condition. The remaining 21% rated fair.

Texas

USDA reported that matured corn in Texas was 4% behind last year at this time, with 67% corn matured. While behind last year, this is 6% ahead of the five-year average.

For the week ending Aug. 27, corn in Texas was rated 49% excellent/good condition. Twenty-seven percent of the state’s corn rated fair, while the remaining 24% rated poor/very poor.

Minnesota

The USDA Crop Progress report reported that 2% of Minnesota’s corn matured, 1% ahead of the five-year average. Last year at this time, no Minnesota corn was reported as matured.

Minnesota’s corn crop rated 44% in excellent/good condition. Thirty-five percent of the state’s corn was rated fair, and the remaining 21% was rated poor/very poor.

South Dakota

The first 1% percent of matured corn was reported in South Dakota according to the USDA Crop Progress report for the week ending Aug. 27. This is 2% behind the five-year average, however ahead of last year at this time when none of the state’s corn reported as matured.

Corn conditions in South Dakota primarily rated as excellent/good condition at 54%. Thirty-two percent of the corn crop rated as fair, while the remaining 14% rated as poor/very poor.

Indiana

USDA also reported Indiana’s first 1% percent of matured corn in the latest Crop Progress report. This is 1% behind the previous year at this time and 4% behind the five-year average.



The majority of Indiana’s corn also reported favorably at 67% rated in excellent/good condition. Twenty-three percent of the crop was rated fair, and 10% rated poor/very poor.

Other states

For the week ending Aug. 27, USDA also reported matured corn in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, and Tennessee all reported additional acres of matured corn. Colorado saw the least amount of growth in matured corn, increasing by only 1% from the previous week.

Nationally, 9% of the corn crop has matured, ahead of the five-year average by 1%, as well as ahead of last year at this time by 2%.

