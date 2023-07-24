A hot end to July could stress the corn crop

In the recent weeks, rainfall has improved drought conditions across portions of the Corn Belt through July 18. However, drought continues to be a substantial issue in parts of the region, particularly in Missouri.

In the week ending on July 22, there was significant rainfall across portions of southern Missouri into southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and Tennessee. The precipitation was needed, but too much fell in a short amount of time, causing flash flooding.

Rainfall in the core of the Corn Belt in the week ending July 22 was below average, with rains missing many key areas. This was the second driest third week of July in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360. The dryness is a concern for soil moisture, yet the good news is that temperatures were cool for this time of year.

This was also the fifth coolest third week of July in over 30 years for the Corn Belt. Unfortunately, temperatures will be heating up as we move through the final days of July and into early August, which is likely to put some stress on crops.

In the final week of July, week ending July 29, temperatures turn much hotter across the entire Corn Belt with highs reaching into the 90s and possibly 100s much of the week. According to forecasts from WeatherTrends360, this is expected to be the fourth hottest and one of the driest final weeks of July in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt. The heat will add stress to the corn crop, especially in areas where soil moisture is already at a deficit. In addition, the very hot weather could pose a threat to livestock.

Precipitation is expected to be scattered in the final week of July, and for places that do receive precipitation there could be an increased risk of severe thunderstorms. The concern with widespread heat across the Corn Belt is that evapotranspiration rates could increase. The lack of widespread precipitation could also likely lead to drying soils and possibly increasing drought conditions in areas.