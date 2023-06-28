News Acreage reports due July 17 Information required in the report includes crop type and variety, intended use, number of acres, a map with approximate boundaries, and more. By Successful Farming Staff Successful Farming Staff The content on Agriculture.com is by created by trained journalists who have become subject-matter experts in their fields. Most of the content is created by staff; some content is provided by select freelance writers and experts. Some content is syndicated through reputable newsgathering outlets, such as Reuters. We create independent and unbiased content with a farmer focus. You may see some content using the byline "Successful Farming Staff." This is used for these reasons:Some of the content is created by more than one staff editor. More likely, the content is primarily from information or a press release provided by other entities – such as the USDA, a university, or agricultural company. The press release has been vetted and reviewed by a staff editor. The content is edited and changed to reflect the voice and style of Successful Farming. It is approved by a staff editor and reviewed by our copy editors for accuracy, readability, fairness, spelling and grammar, and clarity.See our complete list of Successful Farming staff and Editorial Guidelines. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 28, 2023 Share Tweet Email The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds producers that July 17, 2023, is the deadline in many places for filing crop acreage reports at local USDA offices through the Farm Service Agency (FSA). Filing an accurate and on-time acreage report is a necessity for participating in USDA programs. While not all deadline dates are the same and can change from county to county, July 17 is the key date for many major crops. FSA administrator Zach Ducheneaux said the importance of filing a report is the same no matter the size of the operation. Information required in the report includes crop type and variety, intended use, number of acres, a map with approximate boundaries, the planting date or dates and planting pattern, as well as irrigation practices and any acreage that was unable to be planted during the year. Duplicate entry between the FSA and the USDA’s Risk Management Agency is not necessary, but producers must contact both the FSA and a crop insurance agent to validate information and get reports signed. There are also new online map features for producers to access and make use of when filing their reports. More information can be found at farmers.gov. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit