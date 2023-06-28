Acreage reports due July 17

Information required in the report includes crop type and variety, intended use, number of acres, a map with approximate boundaries, and more.

By
Successful Farming Staff
Successful Farming Staff

The content on Agriculture.com is by created by trained journalists who have become subject-matter experts in their fields. Most of the content is created by staff; some content is provided by select freelance writers and experts. Some content is syndicated through reputable newsgathering outlets, such as Reuters.  We create independent and unbiased content with a farmer focus. You may see some content using the byline "Successful Farming Staff." This is used for these reasons:

Some of the content is created by more than one staff editor.  More likely, the content is primarily from information or a press release provided by other entities – such as the USDA, a university, or agricultural company. The press release has been vetted and reviewed by a staff editor. The content is edited and changed to reflect the voice and style of Successful Farming. It is approved by a staff editor and reviewed by our copy editors for accuracy, readability, fairness, spelling and grammar, and clarity.

See our complete list of Successful Farming staff and Editorial Guidelines.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 28, 2023
usda-logo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds producers that July 17, 2023, is the deadline in many places for filing crop acreage reports at local USDA offices through the Farm Service Agency (FSA). 

Filing an accurate and on-time acreage report is a necessity for participating in USDA programs. While not all deadline dates are the same and can change from county to county, July 17 is the key date for many major crops. 

FSA administrator Zach Ducheneaux said the importance of filing a report is the same no matter the size of the operation. 

Information required in the report includes crop type and variety, intended use, number of acres, a map with approximate boundaries, the planting date or dates and planting pattern, as well as irrigation practices and any acreage that was unable to be planted during the year. 

Duplicate entry between the FSA and the USDA’s Risk Management Agency is not necessary, but producers must contact both the FSA and a crop insurance agent to validate information and get reports signed. 

There are also new online map features for producers to access and make use of when filing their reports. More information can be found at farmers.gov.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A JBS processing plant in Greeley, Colorado.
JBS's cybersecurity was poor prior to 2021 ransomware attack, homeland security records show
The USDA logo
USDA simplifies direct loan application
A farmer's hand in grass
CRP signup details for 2023 announced
Farmers exchanging money in a soybean field.
Beginning farmers get help to secure capital
A white barn in Maryland with an American flag painted on it
2022 Farm Service Agency county committee elections open this week  
TAPS irrigation contest
Farm management competition looks at profits, costs, and yields
A pile of corn in the back of a grain cart.
Is the biggest corn crop number already in the books?
cracked, dry brown soil
A tale of two planting conditions
Map of U.S. High Plains drought conditions at the end of January 2023
Drought threatens U.S. wheat production despite acreage bump
Map of Texas drought conditions
Texas farmer pleads, 'Pray for everyone in drought'
The USDA logo
USDA announces investments for fertilizer expansion, meat processing, and disaster assistance
A close up look at greensnap in a field of Iowa corn
Suffered from 2020 or 2021 natural disasters? More help is on the way, says USDA
Wheat
Midwest farmers intend to plant more corn, wheat
carbon-capture pipeline for the Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Landowner battles against pipelines vary by state
Storm clouds over a corn field early in the growing season.
Book your annual crop insurance checkup now
The USDA logo
USDA expands its Post-Application Coverage Endorsement insurance option