Acreage reports due July 17

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds producers that July 17, 2023, is the deadline in many places for filing crop acreage reports at local USDA offices through the Farm Service Agency (FSA).



Filing an accurate and on-time acreage report is a necessity for participating in USDA programs. While not all deadline dates are the same and can change from county to county, July 17 is the key date for many major crops.



FSA administrator Zach Ducheneaux said the importance of filing a report is the same no matter the size of the operation.



Information required in the report includes crop type and variety, intended use, number of acres, a map with approximate boundaries, the planting date or dates and planting pattern, as well as irrigation practices and any acreage that was unable to be planted during the year.



Duplicate entry between the FSA and the USDA’s Risk Management Agency is not necessary, but producers must contact both the FSA and a crop insurance agent to validate information and get reports signed.



There are also new online map features for producers to access and make use of when filing their reports. More information can be found at farmers.gov.