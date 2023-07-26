Agritel estimates French 2023 soft wheat harvest at 34.8 mln T

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - The soft wheat harvest in France, the European Union's main grower, will rise 3.3% to 34.82 million metric tons this year, a "disappointing" volume mainly due to dry weather in large parts of the country, consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday.

The 2023 crop would still be 1.3% above the average of the past five years, Agritel, Argus Media's agriculture analytics arm said, based on a survey of industry players on July 20-25.

"Late frosts in April in eastern France and, above all, a total lack of rain from mid-May to mid-June strongly reduced the production potential at the end of the cycle in the northern two-thirds of the country," it said in a statement.

Two to three million tons of soft wheat crop potential were lost in May-June, Agritel Director General Gautier Le Molgat said.

Agritel's forecast was based on the farm ministry's area estimate of 4.77 million hectares, up 1.5% on 2022, and a yield of 7.30 tons per hectare.

The farm ministry earlier this month had pegged the 2023 soft wheat crop at 35 million tons.

The French soft wheat harvest is not over yet with field work halted by rains in many parts of the country.

