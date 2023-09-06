All but one of the top corn growing states report matured corn crops

For the week ending Sept. 3, the USDA Crop Progress report shows that almost all of the top corn growing states are reporting matured corn. Pennsylvania is the only state that hasn’t reported any matured corn. North Carolina’s matured corn further surpassed matured corn in Texas by 12%. Tennessee, Kentucky, and Kansas also led the country in matured corn.

North Carolina corn crop

The latest USDA Crop Progress report showed that 81% of North Carolina’s corn had matured. That’s up 13% from the previous week, and equal to the five-year average. Corn maturity in the state is 5% ahead of this time last year.



Corn crop condition in North Carolina was rated 81% good/excellent condition. Twenty-two percent of the state’s corn rated fair, while the remaining 7% rated poor/very poor.

Texas corn crop

USDA reported that matured corn in Texas was 6% behind last year at this time, with 69% corn matured. While behind last year, this year's maturity progress is 3% ahead of the five-year average.



For the week ending Aug. 27, corn crop condition in Texas remained consistent from the previous week. The state’s corn was rated 49% good/excellent condition. Twenty-seven percent of the state’s corn rated fair, while the remaining 24% rated poor/very poor.

Tennessee corn crop

According to the USDA Crop Progress report, matured corn in Tennessee was 5% ahead of this time last year, with 45% of corn matured. This is also 3% ahead of the five-year average.



Corn crop condition in Tennessee rated 73% good/excellent. Nineteen percent of the corn crop was rated fair, while the remaining 8% was rated poor/very poor.

Kentucky corn crop

Matured corn in Kentucky was up 11% from the previous week at 40% matured, USDA reported. This is 3% ahead of last year at this time, but 6% behind the five-year average.



At 71%, the majority of Kentucky’s corn crop was rated in good/excellent condition. Twenty-four percent of the crop was rated fair, and 7% rated poor/very poor.

Kansas corn crop

In Kansas, USDA reported that 39% of corn had matured by the week ending Sept. 3. This is 3% ahead of this time last year, and 11% ahead of the five-year average.



Corn crop condition in Kansas was rated 33% good/excellent according to the USDA Crop Progress report. Thirty-four percent of the corn was rated fair. The remaining 33% rated poor/very poor.

Other states

For the week ending Sept. 3, USDA reported the first percentages of matured corn in Michigan, North Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. Colorado continues to see the least amount of growth in matured corn, increasing by only 1% from the previous week.



Nationally, 18% of the corn crop has matured, ahead of the five-year average by 2%, as well as ahead of last year at this time by 4%.

