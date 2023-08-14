News Soybean crop condition jumps 5% Corn and spring wheat also see improvement. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 14, 2023 Photo: Photo credit: Gil Gullickson Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report showed soybeans, corn, and spring wheat conditions all improved week-over-week. Corn As of August 13, 96% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 93% the previous week and in line with the five-year average. The report says 65% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 47% the previous week and ahead of the 63% five-year average. USDA says 18% of corn is dented, up from 8% the week prior and on track with the five-year average. According to USDA, 13% of corn is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week. USDA says 28% is in fair condition, also down 1% from the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 59%, up 2% from the previous week. Soybeans USDA says 94% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 90% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 92%. Seventy-eight percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 66% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 75%. USDA rated 12% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, down 2% from the previous week. Twenty-nine percent of soybeans are rated fair, down 3% from the previous week. Good/excellent soybeans increased 5% from the previous week to 59%. Spring Wheat The report says 24% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 11% the previous week and behind the 28% five-year average. USDA rated 20% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, in line with the previous week. Thirty-eight percent is rated fair, a 1% decrease from the previous week. Forty-two percent is rated good/excellent, up 1% from the previous week. Winter Wheat At 92% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 87% the previous week in the top growing states, and is on track with the five-year average. Oats According to Monday's report, 60% of oats are harvested, up from 49% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 64%. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit