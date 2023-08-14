Soybean crop condition jumps 5%

Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report showed soybeans, corn, and spring wheat conditions all improved week-over-week.

Corn

As of August 13, 96% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, up from 93% the previous week and in line with the five-year average.

The report says 65% of the crop has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 47% the previous week and ahead of the 63% five-year average.

USDA says 18% of corn is dented, up from 8% the week prior and on track with the five-year average.

According to USDA, 13% of corn is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week.

USDA says 28% is in fair condition, also down 1% from the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 59%, up 2% from the previous week.



Soybeans

USDA says 94% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 90% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 92%.

Seventy-eight percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 66% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 75%.

USDA rated 12% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, down 2% from the previous week.

Twenty-nine percent of soybeans are rated fair, down 3% from the previous week.

Good/excellent soybeans increased 5% from the previous week to 59%.

Spring Wheat

The report says 24% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 11% the previous week and behind the 28% five-year average.

USDA rated 20% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, in line with the previous week.

Thirty-eight percent is rated fair, a 1% decrease from the previous week.

Forty-two percent is rated good/excellent, up 1% from the previous week.

Winter Wheat

At 92% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 87% the previous week in the top growing states, and is on track with the five-year average.

Oats

According to Monday's report, 60% of oats are harvested, up from 49% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 64%.