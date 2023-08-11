USDA forecasts smaller corn, soy, and wheat crops

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Corn, soybeans, and wheat production and yield estimates were all reduced for 2023.

2023/2024 U.S. Crop Production

USDA is estimating 2023 corn yield to be 175.1 bushels per acre to produce 15.111 billion bushels. Last month’s estimates were for 177.5 bushels per acre and 15.320 billion bushels. The trade was expecting a corn yield of 175.5 bushels per acre and a total production number of 15.130 billion bushels.

Soybean yield is pegged at 50.9 bushels per acre to produce 4.205 billion bushels. Last month’s estimates were for 52 bushels per acre and 4.300 billion bushels. The trade was expecting a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre and a total production number of 4.234 billion bushels.

Wheat yield is pegged at 45.8 bushels per acre. Total production is estimated to be 1.734 billion bushels. Last month USDA estimated yield at 46.1 bushels per acre and production at 1.739 billion bushels.

2022/2023 U.S. ending stocks

The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2022/2023 corn ending stocks at 1.457 billion bushels, above the July estimate of 1.402 billion and the trade's expectation of 1.411 billion bushels.

For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were pegged at 260 million bushels, above the July estimate of 255 million and the trade's expectation of 252 million bushels.

USDA pegged the U.S. wheat ending stocks at 580 million bushels, reflecting no change from July’s estimate. The trade's expectation was 589 million bushels.

2023/2024 U.S. ending stocks

The WASDE report pegged the U.S. 2023/2024 corn ending stocks at 2.202 billion bushels vs. the trade's estimate of 2.197 billion and last month's estimate of 2.262 billion bushels.

For soybeans, the U.S. ending stocks were pegged at 245 million bushels vs. the trade's expectation of 260 million bushels and last month's estimate of 300 million bushels.

USDA pegged the U.S. wheat ending stocks at 615 million bushels, above the trade's expectation of 595 million bushels and last month's estimate of 592 million bushels.

2022/2023 World ending stocks

USDA pegged 2022/2023 world corn ending stocks at 297.9 million metric tons (mmt) vs. the trade's expectation of 297.1 mmt. Last month, USDA's estimate was 296.3 mmt.

For soybeans, world ending stocks are estimated at 103.1 mmt vs. the trade's expectation of 102.7 mmt and last month’s estimate of 102.9 mmt.

For wheat, USDA pegged world ending stocks at 268.3 mmt vs. the trade's expectation of 269.5 mmt. USDA's July estimate was 269.3 mmt.

2023/2024 World ending stocks

USDA pegged world corn ending stocks for 2023/2024 at 311.1 mmt vs. the trade's expectation of 314.3 mmt. Last month USDA pegged ending stocks at 314.1 mmt.

For soybeans, world ending stocks are estimated at 119.4 mmt vs. the trade's expectation of 119.7 mmt. Last month's estimate was for 121.0 mmt.

For wheat, USDA pegged world ending stocks at 265.6 mmt. This is below the trade's expectation of 266.1 mmt and last month's estimate of 266.5.



More from USDA

"This month’s 2023/2024 U.S. corn outlook is for reduced supplies, lower domestic use, smaller exports, and tighter ending stocks," says USDA in the report. "Projected beginning stocks for 2023/2024 are 55 million bushels higher based on a lower use forecast for 2022/2023, reflecting reductions in corn used for exports, glucose and dextrose, and starch. Corn production for 2023/2024 is forecast at 15.1 billion bushels, down 209 million from the July projection and if realized, would be the second highest on record behind 2016/2017."

"Total U.S. corn use for 2023/2024 is cut 95 million bushels to 14.4 billion," USDA adds. "Feed and residual use is lowered 25 million bushels based on a smaller crop. Corn used for glucose and dextrose and starch is projected lower based on observed use during 2022/2023. Exports for 2023/2024 are cut 50 million bushels to 2.1 billion. With supply declining more than use, ending stocks are lowered 60 million bushels to 2.2 billion."

Concerning soybeans, USDA says, "U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2023/2024 include higher beginning stocks and lower production and exports...Soybean supplies for 2023/2024 are projected at 4.5 billion bushels, down 2% from last year. With soybean exports down 25 million bushels on lower supplies and crush unchanged, ending stocks are forecast at 245 million bushels, down 55 million from last month."

For wheat, USDA says, "The outlook for 2023/2024 U.S. wheat this month is for decreased supplies, slightly lower domestic use, reduced exports, and higher stocks...Domestic use is lowered 3 million bushels...Wheat exports are reduced 25 million bushels to 700 million, on the weak sales and shipment pace to date for hard red winter wheat, where all the reduction is made. Projected 2023/2024 ending stocks are raised 23 million bushels to 615 million but remain well below the 5-year average of 846 million."

Trade reaction

Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper: "This report was not a surprise. We knew yields were going to drop, coupled with poor export numbers coming out of the WASDE there still isn't enough support in the market to lift prices to the levels we saw a few weeks ago. It's going to take a drastic cut in production, or a drastic increase in exports, or both, to really see a lift to the market. Moving forward, weather is looking favorable across the grain belt, and we're getting a better idea each day of what crop is out there."

Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor with Total Farm Marketing: "Today’s USDA report information was largely as expected. The USDA acknowledged the imperfect growing conditions by lowering corn and soybean yields, mostly in line with pre-report estimates. New crop corn exports were reduced, also as expected, with ending stocks for new crop corn still stubbornly large at 2.2 billion bushels. With little fresh new to trade on, the market will likely look to outside influences for market direction."



Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors: "The report came in close to what I expected...We got the report out at 11 a.m. and by 12 p.m. we're trading weather...wheat is is 8¢ to 10¢ lower, which I'm just baffled by because I think right now when you look at Russian wheat prices [and] U.S. wheat prices, we are the cheapest wheat in the world."

Kluis says soybean production and ending stocks being down is potentially bullish in the long term.

"Every bushel you take off of [soybean yield] is potentially 82.7 million bushels off of ending stocks," he says. "However, we're exporting less than expected so we have a smaller crop but also smaller demand. But nonetheless, the projected ending stocks on soybeans going from 300 million bushels to 245 should be supportive."