Big corn and soybean crops in 2023, but lower farm-gate value

The farm-gate value of U.S. corn and soybeans, the two most widely grown crops in the country, will fall 16% compared to last year’s harvests due to a steep drop in commodity prices, according to USDA data.

By
Chuck Abbott
Chuck Abbott
Title: Contributing editor. Experience The slow-talking son of an Illinois farm family, I have covered U.S. food and agriculture policy in its many forms since 1988, from farm bills (six so far) and crop insurance reform to school lunch, ag research, biofuels and the Dietary Guidelines.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023
Corn and soybeans in central Iowa.
Photo:

Courtney Love

The farm-gate value of U.S. corn and soybeans, the two most widely grown crops in the country, will fall 16% compared to last year’s harvests due to a steep drop in commodity prices, according to USDA data. The season-average price for corn was forecast to be $1.70 a bushel below the near-record prices paid for the 2022 crop, and soybeans were expected to be $1.50 a bushel below last year’s price.

Production of the crops is surging worldwide; global corn output should rise 5% and soybeans 9% during 2023/24, according to USDA. Commodity prices have run at high levels since 2020, driven by strong global demand and, since February 2022, fears of shortages due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prices spiked immediately after the invasion and declined in following months as supply chains adjusted to the disruption. For months, analysts have forecast lower commodity prices and a resulting decline in U.S. farm income this year.

This year’s corn and soybean crops would be worth nearly $127.5 billion, almost $24 billion less than the combined $151.4 billion value of the 2022 crops, based on USDA estimates of crop size and season-average prices. With the fall harvest at hand, the USDA estimated corn would fetch an average $4.90 a bushel and soybeans $12.70 a bushel. By contrast, the 2022 crops were averaging $6.60 a bushel for corn and $14.20 a bushel for soybeans.

In its first estimate of the fall harvest, the USDA said the corn crop would be the second-largest on record at 15.1 billion bushels — 10% larger than last year despite dry weather in June and early July. In pursuit of profits, farmers planted more land to corn this year and will see slightly higher yields per acre, said the USDA. As usual, the five largest corn-growing states will be Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Indiana; they are expected to produce 60% of the crop.

The soybean crop was forecast at 4.21 billion bushels, 2% smaller than last year and the eighth-largest ever. Higher yields per acre — up nearly 3% — nearly offset a 4 million-acre decline in plantings. The five leading states, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, and Nebraska, are expected to produce 52% of the crop.

Cotton growers were forecast to harvest 14 million bales, down 3% from the drought-hit 2022 crop. The rice crop of 203.6 million hundredweight would be 27% larger than last year due to larger plantings in every rice state except Texas and higher yields everywhere. At 1.73 billion bushels, the wheat crop would be 5% larger than in 2022.

The August crop report often is called the most important of the year because it is the USDA’s first estimate of the fall harvest. This year, USDA interviewed 14,700 growers nationwide about probable yields. In September, the USDA will incorporate the results of yield surveys of selected corn and soybean fields.

In the past 20 years, the USDA estimate of the corn crop in August was larger than the final harvest figure 12 times and smaller in eight years. For soybeans the August estimate has been below the final harvest figure in 13 years and higher in seven years. The USDA says the corn estimate has a margin of error of plus or minus 4% and the soybean estimate has margin of error of plus or minus 6.3%.

ag-insider-credit-produced@2x.png

For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A fuel pump showing biodiesel.
Farmers expect a revenue payoff from growth in renewable diesel
markets_soybeanfield
Corn and soy join wheat in U.S. export retreat
corn and soybean field
USDA report bearish news for corn and soybeans
markets_soybeanfield
USDA: Corn and soy production will outpace demand in coming year
Wheat in the field
Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices
corn_corner
Drought pares U.S. corn and soy harvest, say traders
Wheat in the field
As war disrupts supply chains, U.S. wheat crop is smaller than expected
Soybeans in a no-till field.
U.S. farm production to increase in 2023 as economy cools
markets_technology
3 Big Things Today, March 8, 2023
mature corn
Corn set for biggest gain in six months on U.S. crop worries
Tractor in field
5 Market challenges analysts say to watch this winter
Corn and soybean field at sunset.
USDA forecasts smaller corn, soy, and wheat crops
Kevin Baird inspects the corn growing at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN on Aug. 12, 2021. Kevin and Linda Baird grow 350 acres of corns and soybeans each year including a corn maze that is open throughout the fall. They are also growing 20 acres of pumpkins and squashes this year along with mums and tomatoes. The Bairds have enrolled in multiple EQIP and CRP contracts through NRCS to help address resource concerns on their land including implementing cover crops and building a high tunnel to grow tomatoes.
U.S. corn, soybean harvest forecasts cut on dry growing season
Card Placeholder Image
GRAINS-Corn falls from 2-month high, lower U.S. crop outlook curbs losses
A soybean field at sunset.
Surge in yields brings biggest U.S. soybean crop ever
$10 next to a corn ear.
USDA: Strong U.S. economy but falling crop prices in 2022