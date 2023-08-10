Brazil beef lobby says deforestation risks for supply chain remain

Brazil is raising more cattle on smaller areas, helping to make beef production more sustainable in the world's largest exporter of the commodity, but supply chain risks remain as criminals continue to clear the Amazon rainforest to graze livestock, beef lobby Abiec said.

By
Reuters
Reuters
Founded in 1851, Reuters is a news agency owned by Thomson Reuters. With 200 locations worldwide and 2,500 journalists, Reuters is one of the largest news agencies in the world. Reuters has remained true to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias, working relentlessly to bring news from the source and from every corner of the world. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023
livestock-brazil

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil is raising more cattle on smaller areas, helping to make beef production more sustainable in the world's largest exporter of the commodity, but supply chain risks remain as criminals continue to clear the Amazon rainforest to graze livestock, beef lobby Abiec said.

According to Abiec's sustainability director Fernando Sampaio, this is the beef industry's "Achilles heel" as consumer markets are demanding that major food producers like Brazil clean up their supply chains and track raw-material origins in the name of stopping climate change.

Most deforestation to raise cattle occurs illegally on public property, Sampaio said.

"We are not producing more or exporting more because deforestation is increasing," he said. "We are neither producing less or exporting less because it is decreasing. There is no correlation."

"(The Amazon) should be a heritage of all Brazilians, but there are smart people who end up going there and appropriating it privately. The first thing people do is putting a cow there to hold that land," Sampaio said.

The Amazon has 60 million hectares (148.2 million acres) of non-allocated public areas, Sampaio said.

He cited conservation units and indigenous lands, as well as settlements and unused public plots as land grabbers' preferential targets in the area.

Sampaio said illegal deforestation is detrimental to Brazil's image abroad and can cause markets to shut it out, citing efforts by countries, including China, to change consumer habits, fight climate change and develop their own regulated carbon markets.

"Brazil is being beaten up because of this. The entire industry is being beat up because of this," he said. "Illegal deforestation ends up contaminating our supply chain."

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter and Richard Chang)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Congress-WideShot
USDA’s climate grants for farms and forests run into Republican buzzsaw
Members of the Munson family with a stake in a sixth-generation livestock and crop farm near Junction City â from left, David Munson, Aidan Munson Simu, Michelle Munson Simu and Deanna Munson â oppose efforts by City Hall officials to attract a meatpacking plant to land adjacent to Munson property along Interstate 70.
Skeptics claim Junction City’s secretive maneuvering to entice meatpacker won’t pass smell test
SouthAmerica-Map
Brazil cattle die as cold temperatures batters large beef state
SouthAmerica-Map
Brazil's Amaggi to push regenerative agriculture at large-scale suppliers
SouthAmerica-Map
Canadian miner Brazil Potash presses on with sensitive Amazon project
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn and soy end choppy day in the red | Thursday, July 20, 2023
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 1-Brazil audit finds 17% of cattle bought by JBS came from 'irregular' ranches
A wheat field during harvest.
Brazil approves GMO wheat as food supply fears help convince skeptics
USDA secretary Tom Vilsack speaks at the podium at the Ag Outlook Forum
Vilsack says innovation key to fighting climate change, food insecurity
A closeup of a cheeseburger with all the fixings, including lab-grown hamburger.
Is lab-grown meat’s carbon footprint bigger than retail beef?
Loading grain at a port.
Can a new EU law stop firms selling goods linked to deforestation?
Card Placeholder Image
COP27: Major food firms detail plans to eliminate deforestation by 2025
Dickcissel is seen in the field
Ranchers raising birds to boost biodiversity
Cattle eating feed.
Marshall, Moran urge creation of new FDA review process to vet livestock feed additives
Cows in pasture
Level up on soil health with livestock
Card Placeholder Image
UPDATE 1-Lula: no need to fell a single tree to boost Brazil farm output