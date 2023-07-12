Cargill RegenConnect now offered through John Deere Operations Center

Cargill and John Deere are collaborating to streamline the digital and in-field data for farmers using their services.

With this collaboration, farmers will now be able to enroll in Cargill’s RegenConnect program and manage field data through the John Deere Operations Center.



Program Features

Now in its third year of operation, Cargill RegenConnect is intended to provide farmers a financial incentive for positive environmental outcomes through the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, while helping to improve soil health and decarbonize the agriculture supply chain.

Some of the program’s highlights include:

Payment per ton for soil carbon sequestered (or payment for other positive environmental outcomes).

A choice of regenerative practices to adopt, including: Zero tillage, reduced tillage, and cover crops.

A self-service online platform.

Support from one of Cargill’s conservation agronomists.

A range of partners to help identify financing options, and offer further agronomic advice.



Using Operations Center, farmers will be able to implement and document the practices they choose to adopt. Both companies plan to help the adoption and use precision technology, and to synchronize the flow of information when farmers opt-in to share data between systems.

Farmers will be able to use their existing planting, harvest, and tillage data stored in Operations Center, fill in missing information, and enroll in the 2023 Cargill RegenConnect program.

READ MORE: John Deere enters agreement with PCT Agcloud

“John Deere and Cargill have a shared vision for advancing sustainability through digital capabilities that support farmers. Farmers will have another tool in their toolbox to make the best decisions about sustainability and profitability for their farm,” says Alexey Rostapshov, head of sustainability solutions for John Deere. “The connection to Operations Center provides Cargill RegenConnect participants the opportunity to learn about the program, manage and implement practice changes, and sync data across systems. This will save farmers time and empower them to make the best agronomic and economic decisions for their farm.”

Enrollment

The new Operations Center functionality will be rolled out, and enhanced over several program years. The Cargill RegenConnect program is available to all Operations Center users in 24 U.S. states. States include: North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Farmers can talk to their John Deere dealer to learn about the equipment and technology available to implement practices eligible under the Cargill RegenConnect program, and to ensure the as-applied documentation data is complete.

Cargill RegenConnect pays farmers for improving soil health based on the regenerative agriculture practices they have adopted including cover crops, no till or reduced till. Eligible acres must have a primary crop of corn, soy, wheat, or cotton.

Enrollment in the 2023 Cargill RegenConnect program is open through September 15. To enroll visit www.cargillregenconnect.com.

