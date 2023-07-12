Crops Cargill RegenConnect now offered through John Deere Operations Center The RegenConnect program is intended to provide financial incentive through regenerative agricultural practices. By Alex Gray Alex Gray Title: New Products Editor Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Cedar Rapids, Iowa Education: Iowa State University Expertise: Agriculture machinery Contact: alex.gray@agriculture.com Background Alex has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021, starting in the imaging department where they worked on magazines across the company's entire portfolio. They joined the Successful Farming team in December 2021 as the New Products Editor. As a newcomer to the field of agriculture, they have been devoted to learning everything there is to know about farm machinery. Alex grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University in 2020. While attending Iowa State, they joined the Iowa State Daily, a professional student-run news organization, working as an arts and entertainment writer, editor, and digital managing editor for the organization. EducationB.S. degree in public relations, minor in english creative writing Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 Photo: John Deere, Cargill Cargill and John Deere are collaborating to streamline the digital and in-field data for farmers using their services. With this collaboration, farmers will now be able to enroll in Cargill’s RegenConnect program and manage field data through the John Deere Operations Center. Program Features Now in its third year of operation, Cargill RegenConnect is intended to provide farmers a financial incentive for positive environmental outcomes through the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, while helping to improve soil health and decarbonize the agriculture supply chain. Some of the program’s highlights include: Payment per ton for soil carbon sequestered (or payment for other positive environmental outcomes).A choice of regenerative practices to adopt, including: Zero tillage, reduced tillage, and cover crops.A self-service online platform.Support from one of Cargill’s conservation agronomists.A range of partners to help identify financing options, and offer further agronomic advice. Using Operations Center, farmers will be able to implement and document the practices they choose to adopt. Both companies plan to help the adoption and use precision technology, and to synchronize the flow of information when farmers opt-in to share data between systems. Farmers will be able to use their existing planting, harvest, and tillage data stored in Operations Center, fill in missing information, and enroll in the 2023 Cargill RegenConnect program. READ MORE: John Deere enters agreement with PCT Agcloud “John Deere and Cargill have a shared vision for advancing sustainability through digital capabilities that support farmers. Farmers will have another tool in their toolbox to make the best decisions about sustainability and profitability for their farm,” says Alexey Rostapshov, head of sustainability solutions for John Deere. “The connection to Operations Center provides Cargill RegenConnect participants the opportunity to learn about the program, manage and implement practice changes, and sync data across systems. This will save farmers time and empower them to make the best agronomic and economic decisions for their farm.” Enrollment The new Operations Center functionality will be rolled out, and enhanced over several program years. The Cargill RegenConnect program is available to all Operations Center users in 24 U.S. states. States include: North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Farmers can talk to their John Deere dealer to learn about the equipment and technology available to implement practices eligible under the Cargill RegenConnect program, and to ensure the as-applied documentation data is complete. Cargill RegenConnect pays farmers for improving soil health based on the regenerative agriculture practices they have adopted including cover crops, no till or reduced till. Eligible acres must have a primary crop of corn, soy, wheat, or cotton. Enrollment in the 2023 Cargill RegenConnect program is open through September 15. To enroll visit www.cargillregenconnect.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit