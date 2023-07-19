Case IH windrowers are now compatible with Honey Bee draper heads

Honey Bee’s draper heads provide higher-capacity windrowing capabilities.

The Case IH WD5 series of self-propelled windrowers are now compatible with Honey Bee Manufacturing’s higher-capacity draper heads.

“This collaboration unlocks the draper potential of the WD5 series windrowers for small grain and canola producers,” says Brian Spencer, marketing manager for hay and forage products at Case IH. “It’s vitally important producers have the tools they need to adapt and produce consistent results during swathing. The Honey Bee draper heads for self-propelled windrowers help operators take control with exceptional cutting in a simple, reliable design.”

Farmers are able to use in-cab controls to adjust two shifting decks, which can crop left, right, or center with the double swath option. Honey Bee’s SCH Easy Cut system helps to provide a smooth cutting action. The draper heads are also designed to help eliminate gouging and crop scuffing with their adjustable castering gauge wheels. 

The draper heads have integrated transport for quick field to road conversion. 

The Case IH WD5 windrower with Honey Bee draper head in transport mode

Case IH

“Every minute a machine sits idle cuts into producers’ bottom lines,” says Spencer. “The Honey Bee draper heads include heavy-duty rollers for a longer service life. They can also quickly replace reel fingers with only pliers and a wrench to get the equipment back in the field faster.”

The Honey Bee draper heads are available in WSC30 and WSC36 model numbers. For more information, visit www.CaseIH.com

