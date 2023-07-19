Claas introduces new Xerion and Arion tractor lines

Claas has announced the launch of the Xerion 12 Series and Arion 600 Series, and now offers the Axion 900 Terra Trac in row-crop friendly builds.

"With innovative features and a bold design, these tractors will become the go-to choice for farmers looking to take their productivity to the next level,” says Frans Reijmers, tractor product manager for Claas North America. “We have taken into account the valuable input our customers have given us, and we are excited to see how these tractors will deliver on their needs."

Xerion 12 Series

The new Xerion 12 Series is launching with two models: the Xerion 12.650 and 12.590, built with high-torque Mercedes-Benz six-cylinder engines with 15.6 l cubic capacity, coming in at 653 and 585 hp, respectively. Its low-engine speed concept brings a maximum power output at 1600 rpm, maximum torque at 1300 rpm, and idling speed at 650 rpm.

These models take inspiration from Claas’ original Xerion 5000 and 4000 Series models — bringing back the fixed-frame design, CVT transmission, and quiet cab — but increased in size. This tractor was designed for commercial farms, with up to 3100 Nm torque to pull the largest air seeders, tillage equipment, and grain carts.

The Xerion 12 models have a hydraulic flow rate of 140 gallons per minute, and come standard with a continuously variable transmission. The tractors have a new, heavy-duty axle system to support the higher horsepower and heavier implements.

Farmers can order the Xerion 12 models with 36- or 30-inch Terra Trac units on all four corners to help reduce ground pressure and compaction, lessen vibration, and increase traction. Wheels are also available, using 800/70 R42 duals with a footprint of up to 42 inches.

The cab has also increased in size, with 20% more legroom than previous models. For added comfort, the tractors are built with four-point suspension, and a sound-dampening design.

Arion 600 Series

Claas

The ARION 660, 650, and 630 models come in a range of 165 to 205 hp, and are equipped with a continuously variable CMATIC transmission. These tractors are designed to be versatile workhorses intended for a range of tasks around the farm or ranch.

The Arion series has a maximum transport speed of 31 mph and a lift capacity of 17,600 pounds. The models also have four-point suspension, a front PTO, and three-point hitch. When equipped with the CLAAS FL150 hydraulic loader, the Arion can lift 7,546 pounds up to 15 feet high.

The cabs come equipped with standard comfort features familiar to the Claas family of machinery, with the addition of a 12-inch CEBIS touchscreen display for control of essential functions.

Axion 900 TT updates

The Terra Trac option for the Axion 900 is now available on 18-inch belts on 88- and 120-inch centers, in addition to the previous track widths of 25, 29 and 35 inches. The AXION 960TT and 930TT models, have a four-mode, continuously variable CMATIC transmission, come in at 445 and 355 hp, respectively.

For more information about Claas’ lineup, visit www.ClaasOfAmerica.com.