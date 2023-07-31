Climate, broadband among farm bill goals of New Democrat Coalition

The new farm bill should encourage rural economic development by making high-speed internet widely available and build on historic investments in carbon sequestration, said a group of center-left House Democrats.

By
FERN's Ag Insider
FERN's Ag Insider
The Food & Environment Reporting Network (FERN) is the first independent, non-profit news organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism in the critically under-reported areas of food, agriculture, and environmental health. Through partnerships with local and national mainstream media outlets, FERN seeks to tell stories that will inspire, inform, and have lasting impact.
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023
overhead-view-of-farm-and-fields
Photo: NRCS

The new farm bill should encourage rural economic development by making high-speed internet widely available and build on historic investments in carbon sequestration, said a group of center-left House Democrats. In a statement released ahead of farm-bill drafting, the 98-member New Democrat Coalition also said the 2023 farm bill must be bipartisan and even-handed.

“Americans are counting on Congress to do its job and pass the farm bill without unnecessary delay so American agriculture and citizens have reliable food from farm to table,” said the coalition, which listed five priorities for the legislation. They included deployment of affordable high-speed internet; addressing the nutritional needs of Americans; providing diversified income streams for farmers and greater support for beginning, young and disadvantaged farmers; promoting international trade and opening overseas markets; and climate mitigation.

Last August, Congress earmarked nearly $20 billion for USDA conservation programs with an emphasis on climate change. The New Democrat Coalition said farm bill should “build upon historic investments in carbon sequestration and sustainable land management, expand jobs in communities, and most importantly, enhance and protect our food supply chain from the field to America’s dinner table.”

Rep. Jim Costa of California, the second-ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee, was a vice-chair of the coalition’s farm bill task force. Some 46% of House Democrats are members of the coalition.

ag-insider-credit-produced@2x.png

For more information: https://thefern.org/ag_insider/

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Congress-WideShot
Farm bill hurdles include the difficult politics of SNAP, says Stabenow
overhead-view-of-farm-and-fields
U.S. Senate votes to curb farmland purchases by China, Iran, North Korea, Russia
Congress-CloseUp
Senators propose a $250,000 ‘hard cap’ on farm subsidies
Farm-Blue-Barn-USDA
Looking to harness ‘great potential,’ Pa. banks on the future of organic agriculture
Members of the Munson family with a stake in a sixth-generation livestock and crop farm near Junction City â from left, David Munson, Aidan Munson Simu, Michelle Munson Simu and Deanna Munson â oppose efforts by City Hall officials to attract a meatpacking plant to land adjacent to Munson property along Interstate 70.
Skeptics claim Junction City’s secretive maneuvering to entice meatpacker won’t pass smell test
The route of the proposed Heartland Greenway pipeline.
Economic projections questioned during South Dakota carbon pipeline hearing
A farmer using a tablet in a soybean field.
Rural broadband projects get $714 million in USDA grants and loans
A close-up image of Congress
With cuts, USDA will 'do more with less,' say House Republicans
Congress-CloseUp
U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn unveils agriculture cybersecurity grant proposal
A close-up image of Congress
Legislative rider directs USDA to block farmland purchases by four nations
Gov. Josh Shapiro and others at Little Leaf Farm in Carbon County cut a green ribbon for the indoor farms opening.
Pa. Gov. Shapiro attends opening of Carbon Co. indoor farm's greenhouse
A wide shot of Congress
Don't let climate steer USDA conservation work, say House Republicans
WindTurbines1-WideShot
Rural electric co-ops to get $10.7B in USDA funds for clean energy grants, loans
A close-up image of Congress
Congressional farm leaders split over work requirements for food aid, climate funds
A close-up image of Congress
Time is running out for the farm bill, warns McConnell
A wide shot of Congress
Farm-state Republicans consider raiding climate-change cookie jar