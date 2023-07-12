Consider alternatives to electric vehicles, say trade groups

The Biden administration should reconsider a proposed “tail pipe” rule that is projected to make electric vehicles (EVs) the best-selling new cars and pickup trucks by 2032, said an unusual alliance of 100 petroleum, ethanol, farm, and retail groups on Tuesday.

The oil industry hinted at possible litigation over what one spokesman called “a de facto ban” on gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.

“We are concerned that such a prescriptive policy is not in the best interest of the consumer or of U.S. energy and economic security,” said the informal alliance in a letter to President Biden. “We urge your administration to reconsider these proposals from EPA to better allow for emissions reductions from a myriad of vehicle and fuels technologies and strategies to be realized while meeting Americans’ transportation needs.”

The criticism was aimed at an April 12 proposal by EPA to “accelerate the ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future and tackle the climate crisis” by lowering the permissible level of greenhouse gas emissions from new cars and trucks sold between 2027 and 2032. The EPA said the proposal was expected to drive adoption of clean fuels and emission-reducing technologies for gasoline-powered cars.

"Depending on the compliance pathways manufacturers select to meet the standards, EPA projects that EVs could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of medium-duty vehicle sales in [marketing year] 2032," the agency said.



“We urge EPA to evaluate a broader range of GHG emission reduction options in the light- and medium-duty segment, including using renewable liquid fuels . . . and to explore all opportunities for market-based solutions,” said the trade groups.

During a teleconference, the National Corn Growers Association, an ethanol booster, said “farmers are part of the solution to cut emissions.” Three biofuel groups — Growth Energy, Clean Fuels Alliance America, and Renewable Fuels Association — signed the letter as did the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Dan Beyers of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the EPA regulation would “go too far, too fast” in transforming the transportation sector by “putting all the eggs in the EV basket.” Chief executive Mike Sommers said the American Petroleum Institute “will keep all options on the table,” including a court challenge of the EPA. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers said it would review the final EPA rule “before any decision on litigation.”

