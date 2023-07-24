Corn and soybeans are behind in maturity after a long dry spell in Michigan

A long dry spell in Michigan is causing crops to fall behind in maturity and grow unevenly. Recent rains, though, are keeping the crops from showing signs of drought stress.



Brett Roberts, a corn and soybean farmer in Charlotte, Michigan, says that, up until two weeks ago, his farm went nearly 50 days without rain, which had caused the corn to twist and beans to curl. Now, Roberts says his crops are looking a little bit better after some timely rains.



The latest drought monitor map shows a slight improvement from the week of July 11 with a slight decrease in D1 moderate drought conditions from nearly 46% to nearly 17% this week. The recent map also shows that about 3% of the state is facing D2 severe drought conditions, and almost 64% is abnormally dry. About 17% of Michigan is currently drought free.



“We are by no means out of the drought,” Roberts says. Some dry weather and high temperatures are expected to return next week, Roberts notes.



“We don’t have an excess of moisture by any stretch of the imagination,” Roberts says. “The crop is limping along.” He says that they can’t handle another dry spell because the subsoil moisture on his farm is gone.



The July 17 Crop Progress Condition report for Michigan shows that, statewide, subsoil moisture supplies rated 17% surplus, 37% adequate, 37% short, and 9% very short. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 21% surplus, 37% adequate, 14% short, and 6% very short.



Roberts says that some of the crops he anticipated sprouting and dying during the dry weather are finally emerging. “We have beans that just came up here a week or two ago that were sitting in dry soil,” Roberts says. In other fields, though, the soybeans did sprout and die due to the lack of moisture, he says.



Even though he was able to get his corn planted a little early for his area, Roberts says that it’s behind in maturity. “We’re just now seeing the corn starting to shoot some tassels,” he says. “We’re a few weeks behind, and we have a lot of very uneven corn.”



Roberts says that, while he doesn’t know how low yields will be compared to previous years just yet, his farm needs, “continuous rains from here to the fall to make a crop.”



Tony Igl, a corn and soybean farmer in Mason, Michigan, says that the dry start to the season not only caused some of his crops to emerge unevenly, but it also attracted deer and woodchucks that were looking for food. The plants that the wildlife typically eats didn’t regenerate quickly because of the dry weather, Igl says.



The season didn’t start off dry, though, Igl notes. Back in April, he says, “people were wondering if we were going to have preventative planting because it was so wet.” When May came, though, Igl says it got hot and dry, causing the soil to be “crusty on top and still wet underground.” The lack of rain continued into June, Igl says, which made it difficult for crop stands to get started.



By July, Igl says some decent rains finally fell, allowing some even stands to sprout. “Some of it looks good and some of it’s uneven,” Igl says.



In all the over 30 years that Igl has been on his farm in Michigan, he says he’s never had the growing season start quite like this. At the end of the day, though, Igl says, “all we can do is just take what we can get. We don’t have a choice. It’s either too hot, or too cold, or too wet, or too dry.”

