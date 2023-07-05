Corn Belt drought worsens as dry pattern remains

Generally drier-than-normal conditions continued in the United States Corn Belt for the week ending on July 1. However, some portions of the western Corn Belt, especially Nebraska, saw some above normal rainfall for the week. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this past week was the 12th warmest and 13th driest in 30-plus years for the Corn Belt as a whole. While temperatures trended cooler than normal during the first half of the week, warmer trends started to spread across the western Corn Belt by mid-week, eventually encompassing the entire growing region leading into the weekend.



Persistent dry trends pushed more of the United States corn crop into drought conditions while crop quality once again noted a decline from the previous week. As of June 27, 70% of the United States corn crop was growing in drought conditions, up six points from the previous week, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. An additional 20% of the crop is also currently growing in abnormally dry conditions. Soybeans are also facing dry growing conditions with about 63% of the crop currently experiencing drought conditions. An additional 25% of the soybean crop is growing in areas experiencing abnormally dry conditions. For both corn and soybeans, moderate to severe drought classification is the most common, although conditions could see additional declines following another dry week.



WeatherTrends360

June 2023 for the Corn Belt was one of the driest on record in the last 30-plus years, according to data from WeatherTrends360. However, a shift in the pattern as we head into July is still expected. Forecasts for the first full week of July, week ending July 8, show an increased likelihood of rainfall returning to the eastern Corn Belt, especially from Illinois to Pennsylvania. While this rain wouldn’t fully alleviate the existing drought in these areas, it would certainly benefit the crops. Temperatures for the week look to start warmer than normal, but cooler-than-normal trends will move back later the week and into the weekend.

