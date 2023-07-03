News Corn condition up 1%, soybeans decline 1% In Monday’s Crop Progress report, corn condition improved 1% while soybean condition dropped 1%. By Natalina Sents Bausch Natalina Sents Bausch Title: Associate Digital Director, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines & Grandview, Iowa Hometown: Columbus City, Iowa Education: Iowa State University Expertise: Farm equipment and news Twitter:@Roots_JourneySummaryManage daily newsroom-style digital content creation and distribution strategy for Agriculture.com Former Digital Content Editor, Digital Content Manager, Managing Editor – News for Successful Farming magazine, Agriculture.com, and the Successful Farming TV Show. Natalina has covered stories ranging from infrastructure and young farmers to new machinery introductions and USDA programs.Experience Natalina Sents Bausch grew up in southeast Iowa, active in 4H and FFA. Immediately after graduating from college, she spent a year visiting farmers and ranchers in all 50 states. Through blogs and photography, the project told the stories of more than 100 farm families. In 2017, Natalina joined the Successful Farming team to cover new farm machinery and news coverage for Agriculture.com. The role expanded to include managing content distribution through newsletters, social media, and search. Now, in addition to content creation, Natalina handles tracking digital metrics and manages several content provider relationships. Education * BS in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in 2016 Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 3, 2023 Share Tweet Email Photo: Natalina Sents Bausch In Monday’s Crop Progress report, corn condition improved 1% while soybean condition dropped 1%. CORN As of July 2, 8% of corn in the top 18 corn-growing states is silking, doubling the sinking progress of the week prior. The five-year average for this time of year is 9%. According to USDA, 15% of corn is rated poor/very poor, equal to the previous week. Corn rated fair is at 34%, down 1% from the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent increased 1% to 51%. SOYBEANS USDA says 24% of soybeans in the top 18 soybean-growing states are blooming. This is up 14% from the previous week and 4% ahead of the five-year average. Four percent of soybeans are setting pods, ahead of average by 2%. USDA rated 15% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week. Soybeans rated fair are equal to last week at 35%. Fifty percent of soybeans were rated in good/excellent condition, down 1% from the previous week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit