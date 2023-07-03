Corn condition up 1%, soybeans decline 1%

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, corn condition improved 1% while soybean condition dropped 1%.



CORN

As of July 2, 8% of corn in the top 18 corn-growing states is silking, doubling the sinking progress of the week prior. The five-year average for this time of year is 9%.



According to USDA, 15% of corn is rated poor/very poor, equal to the previous week.



Corn rated fair is at 34%, down 1% from the previous week.



Corn rated good/excellent increased 1% to 51%.



SOYBEANS

USDA says 24% of soybeans in the top 18 soybean-growing states are blooming. This is up 14% from the previous week and 4% ahead of the five-year average.



Four percent of soybeans are setting pods, ahead of average by 2%.



USDA rated 15% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week.



Soybeans rated fair are equal to last week at 35%.



Fifty percent of soybeans were rated in good/excellent condition, down 1% from the previous week.