Corn condition rebounds to 55% good/excellent

In Monday's Crop Progress report, corn condition improved 4% while soybeans climbed 1%. Corn As of July 9, 22% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 21%. Corn has reached dough stage across 3% of the country. That's 1% ahead of both the five-year average and progress in the 2022 season at this point. According to USDA, 14% of corn is rated poor/very poor, a 1% improvement from the previous week. USDA says 31% of U.S. corn is in fair condition. Corn rated good/excellent rebounded 4% from the week prior to 55%. Soybeans USDA says 39% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 24% the previous week and 4% ahead of the five-year average. Ten percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, ahead of the five-year average by 3%. USDA again rated 15% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition. Soybeans rated fair dropped 1% to 34%. Good/excellent soybeans jumped 1% from the previous week to 51%.