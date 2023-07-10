Corn condition rebounds to 55% good/excellent

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, corn condition improved 4% while soybeans climbed 1%.

By
Natalina Sents Bausch
Natalina Sents Bausch

Title: Associate Digital Director, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines & Grandview, Iowa Hometown: Columbus City, Iowa Education: Iowa State University Expertise: Farm equipment and news Twitter:@Roots_Journey

Summary

Manage daily newsroom-style digital content creation and distribution strategy for Agriculture.com Former Digital Content Editor, Digital Content Manager, Managing Editor – News for Successful Farming magazine, Agriculture.com, and the Successful Farming TV Show. Natalina has covered stories ranging from infrastructure and young farmers to new machinery introductions and USDA programs.

Experience Natalina Sents Bausch grew up in southeast Iowa, active in 4H and FFA. Immediately after graduating from college, she spent a year visiting farmers and ranchers in all 50 states. Through blogs and photography, the project told the stories of more than 100 farm families. In 2017, Natalina joined the Successful Farming team to cover new farm machinery and news coverage for Agriculture.com. The role expanded to include managing content distribution through newsletters, social media, and search. Now, in addition to content creation, Natalina handles tracking digital metrics and manages several content provider relationships. Education *   BS in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in 2016

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 10, 2023
corn-field-summer
Photo: iStock: Malison Pignata

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, corn condition improved 4% while soybeans climbed 1%.

Corn

As of July 9, 22% of corn in the top 18 growing states is silking, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 21%.

Corn has reached dough stage across 3% of the country. That’s 1% ahead of both the five-year average and progress in the 2022 season at this point.

According to USDA, 14% of corn is rated poor/very poor, a 1% improvement from the previous week.

USDA says 31% of U.S. corn is in fair condition.

Corn rated good/excellent rebounded 4% from the week prior to 55%.

Soybeans

USDA says 39% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 24% the previous week and 4% ahead of the five-year average.

Ten percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, ahead of the five-year average by 3%.

USDA again rated 15% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition.

Soybeans rated fair dropped 1% to 34%.

Good/excellent soybeans jumped 1% from the previous week to 51%.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Corn growing along a gravel road in Iowa
Corn condition up 1%, soybeans decline 1%
A drought stricken field in southern Iowa
Corn crop condition declines for fourth straight week
A field of green corn on a sunny day in June
Second week of dropping condition for corn, soybean, oat, and spring wheat crops
A row of corn emerging in an Iowa field
Corn emergence lags behind average in 3 states
A soybean field next to a corn field.
Corn crop condition continues to decline
Corn beginning to emerge.
Corn planting nearly halfway complete
A line of corn emerging in a field.
Corn planting progress up 12%
corn mature
Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average
A field of green drought stressed corn with rolled leaves
D4 exceptional drought expands to 4 of top 18 corn growing states
Photo of a corn stalk, with the corn silking
Corn silking reported in 10 states
29366 emerging soybeanJPG
Iowa, Minnesota, and Louisiana report 100% soybean emergence
Soybeans on top of $100 bills.
3 Big Things Today, June 21, 2023
FarmLogs Launches On-Farm Research Network
U.S. corn emergence ahead of average by 8%
Green corn growing in Grandview, Iowa on a sunny morning in early June 2023
Iowa farmers finish planting, warm and dry weather persists
Challenger tractor pulls a Fendt Momentum planter
Corn planting progress surges another 11%
FarmLogs Launches On-Farm Research Network
Corn planting ahead of average pace, USDA says