Corn crop condition declines 1%

Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report showed the condition of the U.S. corn and spring wheat crops is down week-over-week while soybeans are steady.

Corn

As of August 20, 78% of corn in the top 18 growing states has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 65% the previous week and slightly ahead of the 77% five-year average.

USDA says 35% of corn is dented, up from 18% the week prior and ahead of the five-year average of 33%.

The report states 4% of the crop has reached maturity, on track with the five-year average.

According to USDA, 15% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week.

USDA says 27% is in fair condition, down 1% from the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 58%, also down 1% from the previous week.



Soybeans

USDA says 96% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 94% the previous week and on track with the five-year average.

Eighty-six percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 78% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 84%.

USDA rated 13% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week.

Twenty-eight percent of soybeans are rated fair, down 1% from the previous week.

The report rated 59% of the crop as good/excellent, in line with the previous week.

Spring Wheat

The report says 39% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 24% the previous week and behind the 46% five-year average.

USDA rated 23% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, up 3% from the previous week.

Thirty-nine percent is rated fair, a 1% increase from the previous week.

Thirty-eight percent is rated good/excellent, down 4% from the previous week.

Winter Wheat

At 96% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 92% the previous week in the top growing states, and is on track with the five-year average.

Oats

According to Monday's report, 70% of oats are harvested, up from 60% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 76%.