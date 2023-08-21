News Corn crop condition declines 1% Soybeans steady week-over-week while spring wheat is down. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 21, 2023 Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report showed the condition of the U.S. corn and spring wheat crops is down week-over-week while soybeans are steady. Corn As of August 20, 78% of corn in the top 18 growing states has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 65% the previous week and slightly ahead of the 77% five-year average. USDA says 35% of corn is dented, up from 18% the week prior and ahead of the five-year average of 33%. The report states 4% of the crop has reached maturity, on track with the five-year average. According to USDA, 15% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week. USDA says 27% is in fair condition, down 1% from the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 58%, also down 1% from the previous week. Soybeans USDA says 96% of soybeans in the top growing states are blooming, up from 94% the previous week and on track with the five-year average. Eighty-six percent of the U.S. soybean crop is setting pods, up from 78% the previous week and ahead of the five-year average of 84%. USDA rated 13% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week. Twenty-eight percent of soybeans are rated fair, down 1% from the previous week. The report rated 59% of the crop as good/excellent, in line with the previous week. Spring Wheat The report says 39% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 24% the previous week and behind the 46% five-year average. USDA rated 23% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, up 3% from the previous week. Thirty-nine percent is rated fair, a 1% increase from the previous week. Thirty-eight percent is rated good/excellent, down 4% from the previous week. Winter Wheat At 96% complete, winter wheat harvest progress jumped up from 92% the previous week in the top growing states, and is on track with the five-year average. Oats According to Monday's report, 70% of oats are harvested, up from 60% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 76%. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit