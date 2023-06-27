Corn crop condition declines for fourth straight week

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, USDA once again downgraded the crop conditions for corn, soy, oats, and spring wheat.

Updated on June 27, 2023
A drought stricken field in southern Iowa
Photo:

Natalina Sents Bausch

In Monday’s Crop Progress report, USDA once again downgraded the crop conditions for corn, soy, oats, and spring wheat. 

CORN 

As of June 25, 4% of corn in the top 18 corn-growing states is silking, on track with the five-year average.

According to USDA, 15% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 3% from the previous week. 

Corn rated fair is at 35%, up 2% from the previous week. 

Corn rated good/excellent fell 5% to 50%. 

SOYBEANS 

USDA says 96% of soybeans in the top 18 soybean-growing states have emerged. This is up 4% from the previous week and 7% ahead of the five-year average. 

Ten percent of soybeans are blooming, ahead of average by 1%. 

USDA rated 14% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 2% from the previous week. 

Soybeans rated fair are up 1% to 35%. 

Fifty-one percent of soybeans were rated in good/excellent condition, down 3% from the previous week.

WHEAT

The report says 31% percent of spring wheat is headed in the top six spring-wheat-growing states. This is up 21% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 6%.

Concerning crop condition, 12% of spring wheat is rated poor/very poor, reflecting no change from the previous week. 

Thirty-eight percent is rated fair, up 1% from the previous week. 

Fifty percent is rated good/excellent, down 1% from the previous week. 

USDA says 97% of winter wheat in the top 18 winter-wheat-growing states is headed. This is up 3% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average. 

Winter wheat is 24% harvested, which is up 9% from the previous week but 9% behind the five-year average. 

According to USDA, 28% of winter wheat is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week. 

Winter wheat rated fair is at 32%, down 1%. 

Winter wheat rated good/excellent is up 2% to 40%. 

OATS

USDA says 70% of oats in the top nine oat-growing states are headed, up 12% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 8%. 

According to the report, 17% of oats are rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week. 

Thirty-nine percent of oats are rated fair, reflecting no change from the previous week. 

The percentage of oats rated good/excellent is down 1% to 44%.

