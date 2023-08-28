News Corn crop condition down again Soybeans and spring wheat also see a decline in crop condition. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 28, 2023 Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report showed the condition of the U.S. corn, soybean, and spring wheat crops is down week-over-week. Corn As of August 27, 88% of corn in the top 18 growing states has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 78% the previous week and ahead of the 86% five-year average. USDA says 51% of corn is dented, up from 35% the week prior and ahead of the five-year average of 49%. The report states 9% of the crop has reached maturity, up from 4% the previous week and slightly ahead of the five-year average of 8%. According to USDA, 17% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week. USDA says 27% is in fair condition, reflecting no change from the previous week. Corn rated good/excellent is at 56%, down 2% from the previous week. Soybeans USDA says 91% of soybeans are setting pods, up from 86% the previous week and slightly ahead of the five-year average of 90%. The report says 5% of soybeans are dropping leaves, slightly behind the five-year average of 6%. USDA rated 14% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week. Twenty-eight percent of soybeans are rated fair, reflecting no change from the previous week. The report rated 58% of the crop as good/excellent, down 1% from the previous week. Spring Wheat The report says 54% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 39% the previous week and behind the 63% five-year average. USDA rated 24% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week. In line with the previous week, 39% percent is rated fair. Thirty-seven percent is rated good/excellent, down 1% from the previous week. Oats According to Monday's report, 82% of oats are harvested, up from 70% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 85%. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit