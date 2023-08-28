Corn crop condition down again

Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report showed the condition of the U.S. corn, soybean, and spring wheat crops is down week-over-week.

Corn

As of August 27, 88% of corn in the top 18 growing states has reached the dough stage. That’s up from 78% the previous week and ahead of the 86% five-year average.

USDA says 51% of corn is dented, up from 35% the week prior and ahead of the five-year average of 49%.

The report states 9% of the crop has reached maturity, up from 4% the previous week and slightly ahead of the five-year average of 8%.

According to USDA, 17% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 2% from the previous week.

USDA says 27% is in fair condition, reflecting no change from the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is at 56%, down 2% from the previous week.



Soybeans

USDA says 91% of soybeans are setting pods, up from 86% the previous week and slightly ahead of the five-year average of 90%.

The report says 5% of soybeans are dropping leaves, slightly behind the five-year average of 6%.

USDA rated 14% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up 1% from the previous week.

Twenty-eight percent of soybeans are rated fair, reflecting no change from the previous week.

The report rated 58% of the crop as good/excellent, down 1% from the previous week.

Spring Wheat

The report says 54% of spring wheat is harvested in the top six growing states. This is up from 39% the previous week and behind the 63% five-year average.

USDA rated 24% of spring wheat as poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week.

In line with the previous week, 39% percent is rated fair.

Thirty-seven percent is rated good/excellent, down 1% from the previous week.



Oats

According to Monday's report, 82% of oats are harvested, up from 70% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 85%.