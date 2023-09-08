Markets Soybeans up 2¢ at midday | Friday, September 8, 2023 USDA announces new soybean sale. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 8, 2023 Photo: iStock: PashaIgnatov At midday December corn is down by less than a penny. November soybeans are up 2¢. CBOT wheat is down 1½¢. KC and Minneapolis wheat are up by less than a penny. Livestock are currently mixed. Live cattle are down 53¢. Lean hogs are down $1.40. Feeder cattle are up 50¢. Crude oil is up 72¢. The U.S. Dollar Index December contract is down to 104.51. S&P 500 futures are up 18 points. Dow futures are up 124 points. Published: 10:48 a.m. CDT Corn down 2¢: 9:26 a.m. CDT December corn is currently down 2¢. November soybeans are down 1¼¢. CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. This morning USDA announced a new sale of 121,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for the 2023/2024 marketing year. USDA also released the weekly Export Sales report. Corn, soybean, and wheat export sales for the 2023/2024 marketing year were all within the expected range. Livestock are in the red this morning. Live cattle are down 48¢. Lean hogs are down $1.78. Feeder cattle are down 3¢. Crude oil is up 46¢. S&P 500 futures are up 14 points. Dow futures are up 58 points. Published: 9:26 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit