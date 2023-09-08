Soybeans up 2¢ at midday | Friday, September 8, 2023

USDA announces new soybean sale.

By
Cassidy Walter
A headshot of Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 8, 2023
corn-wheat-price
Photo: iStock: PashaIgnatov

At midday December corn is down by less than a penny.

November soybeans are up 2¢.

CBOT wheat is down 1½¢. KC and Minneapolis wheat are up by less than a penny.

Livestock are currently mixed. Live cattle are down 53¢. Lean hogs are down $1.40. Feeder cattle are up 50¢.

Crude oil is up 72¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index December contract is down to 104.51.

S&P 500 futures are up 18 points. Dow futures are up 124 points.

Published: 10:48 a.m. CDT

Corn down 2¢: 9:26 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 2¢.

November soybeans are down 1¼¢.

CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢.

This morning USDA announced a new sale of 121,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for the 2023/2024 marketing year.

USDA also released the weekly Export Sales report. Corn, soybean, and wheat export sales for the 2023/2024 marketing year were all within the expected range.

Livestock are in the red this morning. Live cattle are down 48¢. Lean hogs are down $1.78. Feeder cattle are down 3¢.

Crude oil is up 46¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 14 points. Dow futures are up 58 points.

Published: 9:26 a.m. CDT



