Markets Corn up slightly at midday | Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Wheat is mixed and soybeans are still in the red at midday. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 8, 2023 At midday corn is up ¾ of a penny while soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down by ½ of a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢. October livestock are in the red. Live cattle are down 33¢. Lean hogs are down 10¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.55. Crude oil is down 16¢. The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.44. S&P 500 futures are down 51 points. Dow futures are down 369 points. Published; 10:54 a.m. CDT Corn down 3¢: 9:19 a.m. CDT December corn is down 3¢ while November soybeans are down 13¢. CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢. Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor with Total Farm Marketing, says a lack of bullish news out of the Black Sea is hurting corn and wheat prices, while favorable weather is pressuring corn and soybeans today. She says corn is also hurt by a lack of export demand. October livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 18¢. Lean hogs are up 23¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.10. Crude oil is down $1.29. S&P 500 futures are down 44 points. Dow futures are down 370 points. Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the MATIF trade. Corn is up on the Dalian exchange while No. 1 soybeans are down and No. 2 soybeans are up. Published: 9:19 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit