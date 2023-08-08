Corn up slightly at midday | Tuesday, August 8, 2023

At midday corn is up ¾ of a penny while soybeans are down 4¢.

CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down by ½ of a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢.

October livestock are in the red. Live cattle are down 33¢. Lean hogs are down 10¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.55.

Crude oil is down 16¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.44.

S&P 500 futures are down 51 points. Dow futures are down 369 points.

Published; 10:54 a.m. CDT

Corn down 3¢: 9:19 a.m. CDT

December corn is down 3¢ while November soybeans are down 13¢.

CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 2¢.

Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor with Total Farm Marketing, says a lack of bullish news out of the Black Sea is hurting corn and wheat prices, while favorable weather is pressuring corn and soybeans today. She says corn is also hurt by a lack of export demand.

October livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 18¢. Lean hogs are up 23¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.10.

Crude oil is down $1.29.

S&P 500 futures are down 44 points. Dow futures are down 370 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the MATIF trade. Corn is up on the Dalian exchange while No. 1 soybeans are down and No. 2 soybeans are up.

Published: 9:19 a.m. CDT