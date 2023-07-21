Corn drifts lower into midday | Friday, July 21, 2023

Soy and wheat also in the red Friday morning.

By
Cassidy Walter
A headshot of Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 21, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022

December corn is currently down 8¢.

November soybeans are down 6¢.

CBOT wheat is down 29¢. KC wheat is down 23¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢.

October live cattle are down 75¢. October lean hogs are down 80¢. October feeder cattle are up $1.00.

Crude oil is up 95¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 100.87.

S&P 500 futures are up 13 points. Dow futures are up 88 points.

Published: 10:51 a.m. CDT

Corn down 4¢: 9:21 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 4¢.

November soybeans are also down 4¢.

CBOT and KC wheat are down 15¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢.

According to The Brock Report, "Grain and oilseed futures are lower amid profit-taking headed into the weekend after what has been a week of solid gains."

Commodity Weather Group says there is a chance for some storms in the Midwest this weekend and those chance increase over the next two weeks.

Concerning the recent hot and dry weather trend, Arlan Suderman says "There’s still a lot of uncertainty about the staying power of this trend. Forecasters do not currently see that happening, but they note that they can’t rule it out either. The next four to six weeks are critical for the development of the U.S. corn and soybean crops. The corn balance sheet has plenty of wiggle room currently...The soybean balance sheet has very little if any wiggle room due to lost acreage and strengthening domestic demand."

October live cattle are up 8¢. October lean hogs are up 28¢. October feeder cattle are up 20¢.

Crude oil is up 56¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 11 points. Dow futures are down 44 points.

Milling wheat is down on the MATIF trade. Corn is flat while No. 1 soybeans are down and No. 2 soybeans are up on the Dalian trade.

Published: 9:21 a.m. CDT

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
corn-pile-money
Nov. Soybeans close near 5-month high | Tuesday, July 18, 2023
markets_wheat
Corn closes down 8¢ | Monday, July 17, 2023
corn-money-close-up
Soybeans close up 26¢ | Monday, July 10, 2023
Markets-on-phone-August-4-2022
Corn and soy regain most of Wednesday's losses | Thursday, July 13, 2023
markets_crops
Wheat closes up 55¢ | Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn and soy end choppy day in the red | Thursday, July 20, 2023
markets_crops
Grains crash land following WASDE | Wednesday, July 12, 2023
markets and technology
Grains end week in the red | Friday, July 7, 2023
corn-money-close-up
Corn closes up 14¢ | Friday, July 14, 2023
markets_crops
Corn and soy close in the red | Wednesday, July 5, 2023
markets_crops
Corn ends day 2¢ higher | Tuesday, July 11, 2023
MoneyInCornEar-CloseUP
December corn closes above $5 | Thursday, July 6, 2023
markets_crops
Soybeans skyrocket following USDA report | Friday, June 30, 2023
Downward trend in markets
Corn closes down 31¢ | Friday, June 23, 2023
markets and technology
Soybeans close up 30¢ | Thursday, June 29, 2023
Tractor going across a field with market chart superimposed over it.
Grains close in the red