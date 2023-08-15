December corn is currently down 10¢ to $4.78 a bushel.

November soybeans are down 18¢.

CBOT wheat is down 19¢. KC wheat is down 13¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 13¢.

October live cattle are down 30¢. October lean hogs are down 38¢. October feeder cattle are up 23¢.

Crude oil is down $2.05.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is down to 102.91.

S&P 500 futures are down 35 points. Dow futures are down 297 points.

Corn down 5¢: 9:29 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 5¢.

November soybeans are down 3¢.

CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢.

Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing, says grains are under pressure from improved weekly Crop Progress report ratings and outside markets.

Yesterday the USDA Crop Progress report increased the good/excellent rating for corn by 2%, soybeans by 5%, and spring wheat by 1%.

October livestock are mixed this morning. Live cattle are down 50¢. Lean hogs are up 50¢. Feeder cattle are down 85¢.

Crude oil is down $1.87.

S&P 500 futures are down 41 points. Dow futures are down 319 points.

