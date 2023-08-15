Corn sinks below $4.80 | Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Soybeans and wheat also in the red.

By
Cassidy Walter
A headshot of Cassidy Walter
Cassidy Walter

Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 15, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022

December corn is currently down 10¢ to $4.78 a bushel.

November soybeans are down 18¢.

CBOT wheat is down 19¢. KC wheat is down 13¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 13¢.

October live cattle are down 30¢. October lean hogs are down 38¢. October feeder cattle are up 23¢.

Crude oil is down $2.05.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is down to 102.91.

S&P 500 futures are down 35 points. Dow futures are down 297 points.

Published: 11:38 a.m. CDT

Corn down 5¢: 9:29 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 5¢.

November soybeans are down 3¢.

CBOT wheat is down 12¢. KC wheat is down 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢.

Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing, says grains are under pressure from improved weekly Crop Progress report ratings and outside markets.

Yesterday the USDA Crop Progress report increased the good/excellent rating for corn by 2%, soybeans by 5%, and spring wheat by 1%.

October livestock are mixed this morning. Live cattle are down 50¢. Lean hogs are up 50¢. Feeder cattle are down 85¢.

Crude oil is down $1.87.

S&P 500 futures are down 41 points. Dow futures are down 319 points.

Published: 9:29 a.m. CDT

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn and soy finish in the green | Tuesday, August 8, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Corn regains some most lost ground before close | Monday, August 14, 2023
corn-wheat-price
Corn closes 9¢ down | Friday, August 11, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans rebound, close up 12¢ | Tuesday, August 1, 2023
markets_soybeanfield
Soybeans close up 4¢ | Thursday, August 3, 2023
markets and technology
Grains close in the red | Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Corn regains some ground at the close | Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Tractor going across a field with market chart superimposed over it.
Corn ends the day up 33¢ | Monday, July 24, 2023
Market-Changes
Corn closes down 17¢ | Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Grains close in the red but up from previous week | Friday, July 21, 2023
Markets-on-phone-August-4-2022
Corn and soy regain most of Wednesday's losses | Thursday, July 13, 2023
corn-pile-money
Nov. Soybeans close near 5-month high | Tuesday, July 18, 2023
markets_phone
Corn closes down 6¢ | Tuesday, June 13, 2023
MoneyInCornEar-CloseUP
December corn closes above $5 | Thursday, July 6, 2023
A ticker board showing price movement for wheat, corn, and oats.
Corn closes down 12¢ | Monday June 5, 2023
Downward trend in markets
July soybeans hit lowest price in over 9 months | Tuesday, May 16, 2023