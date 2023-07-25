Corn down 7¢ at midday| Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Soy and wheat also in the red.

By
Cassidy Walter
Updated on July 25, 2023
Grain markets turn lower after a higher start | Wednesday, April 13, 2022

December corn is currently down 7¢ while November soybeans are down 13¢.

CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is down 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 14¢.

October livestock are still mixed at midday. Live cattle are down 35¢. Lean hogs are up $1.40. Feeder cattle are up 18¢.

Crude oil is up 71¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 101.06.

S&P 500 futures are up 11 points. Dow futures are up 48 points.

Published: 11:38 a.m. CDT

Corn down 9¢ on turnaround Tuesday morning: 9:15 a.m. CDT

It's turnaround Tuesday and December corn is down 9¢ while November soybeans are down 13¢.

CBOT and KC wheat are down 16¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 14¢.

The Brock Report says prices are down as traders are taking profits following yesterday's rally.

"Wheat futures retreated from multi-month highs as no new Russian air strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea ports were reported overnight," says The Brock Report. "Russia instead launched new strikes on Kyiv. Corn and soybean futures fell back despite lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings from USDA."

October livestock are mixed this morning as live cattle are down 18¢, lean hogs are up $1.68, and feeder cattle are up 70¢.

Crude oil is down 11¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 5 points. Dow futures are down 33 points.

Outside of the U.S,, milling wheat is down on the MATIF trade and corn and soybeans are down on the Dalian trade.

Published: 9:15 a.m. CDT

