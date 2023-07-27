Corn and soy find lowest close of week so far | Thursday, July 27, 2023

December corn ended the day down 6¢ at $5.42 and November soybeans are down 24¢ at $13.96.

With one day left to go, today's closing prices for corn and soybeans were the lowest so far this week.

Wheat was mixed. CBOT wheat closed down 7¢ at its lowest closing price so far this week, $7.13. KC wheat is up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 9¢.

October live cattle closed down 53¢. October lean hogs are down 23¢. October feeder cattle are up $1.03.

Crude oil is up 97¢.

S&P 500 futures are down 39 points. Dow futures are down 290 points.

Published: 3:02 p.m. CDT

Corn down 6¢ at midday: 12:12 p.m. CDT

December corn is down 6¢ while November soybeans are down 14¢.

CBOT wheat is down 5¢. KC wheat is up 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢.

"Hot [and] dry conditions that threaten spring wheat yields in the U.S. Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies supported Minneapolis wheat today, with spillover support in Kansas City as well," says Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with StoneX. "Chicago wheat also found support from an overnight attack on Ukraine export infrastructure in Odessa, but the attack was just two missiles, leading to limited price support."

He adds corn and soybean prices are hurt today by the USDA weekly Export Sales report showing weak demand. He says traders are balancing concerns over the weather with weak demand concerns.

October livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 15¢. Lean hogs are down 43¢. Feeder cattle are up $1.00.

Crude oil is up $1.74.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 101.55.

S&P 500 futures are up 26 points. Dow futures are up 81 points.

Published: 12:12 p.m. CDT



Corn flat while soybeans down slightly: 9:30 a.m. CDT

December corn is flat while November soybeans are down ¼ of a penny.

CBOT wheat is down 4¢. KC wheat is up 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

This morning USDA announced the sale of 256,000 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2023/2024 marketing year. This is the third soybean sale to unknown destinations announced in two days.

Suderman says Russia attacked Ukraine's Odessa port again overnight.

"Russia is expected to continue its strikes on Ukraine infrastructure, preventing it from exporting longer-term while painting itself as the good guy who provides food to the world," he says. "At least five ships and 26 objects of port infrastructure have been damaged the past nine days. Russia is also blocking movement of ships toward Ukraine."

Suderman also says hot and dry weather are going to continue to stress crops for another week.

"The models continue to suggest that we will see a pattern shift in week No. 2 that shifts the Midwest milder and wetter, which is expected to be the pattern for much of August when corn fills and soybeans set pods," he says. "August overall is currently expected to be favorable for crops, leaving us again determining the scope of damage done by both the June and late July stress periods."

October live cattle are down 23¢. October lean hogs are up 75¢. October feeder cattle are up 10¢.

Crude oil is up $1.18.

S&P 500 futures are up 27 points. Dow futures are up 38 points.

Published: 9:30 a.m. CDT