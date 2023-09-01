Corn ends the day up 4¢ | Friday, September 1, 2023

December corn closed up 4½¢.

November soybeans closed down by less than a penny.

CBOT wheat is down 6½¢. KC wheat is down 3¼¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢.

Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, said at midday that the weather was "front and center" today. Over this long weekend he says some parts of the western Corn Belt could see temperatures over 100 degrees.

Kluis says it is "not a good way to end the growing season," and adds that agronomists are saying this will impact corn test weight and soybean seed size. He says it is possible the impact of this weekend's heat wave is already built into the market because it has been in the forecast for awhile now.

Live cattle are down 80¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.73.

Crude oil is up $2.12.

S&P 500 futures are down 2 points. Dow futures are up 36 points.

The market is closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday and reopens Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Published: 2:12 p.m. CDT









Grains still up at midday: 11:25 a.m. CDT

At midday December corn is up 4¼¢.

November soybeans are up 1¼¢.

CBOT wheat is up 2¼¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 3½¢.

Live cattle are down 78¢. Lean hogs are up 58¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.58.

Crude oil is up $1.66.

S&P 500 futures are down 3 points. Dow futures are up 10 points.

The U.S. Dollar Index December contract is at 103.79.

Published: 11:25 a.m. CDT

Corn opens up nearly 6¢: 8:53 a.m. CDT

December corn is starting the day up 5¾¢.

November soybeans are up 12½¢.

CBOT wheat is up 8¢. KC wheat is up 12¼¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¾¢.

"Grain and oilseed futures are higher, fed by fresh soybean export demand and concerns about U.S. crops as a hot and dry August bleeds into September," says The Brock Report.

This morning USDA announced unknown destinations are purchasing 198,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery during the 2023/2024 marketing year. This marks the 5th day in a row USDA announced a new soybean export sale.

Live cattle are down 23¢. Lean hogs are flat. Feeder cattle are down 30¢.

Crude oil is up $1.21.

S&P 500 futures are up 18 points. Dow futures are up 120 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is down on the MATIF exchange. Corn and soybeans are up on the Dalian exchange.

Published: 8:53 a.m. CDT