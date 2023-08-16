Corn silking reaches almost 100% across U.S.

Across the top 18 corn growing states, 96% of the corn crop has silked according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, equal to the five-year average. Texas continues to lead the nation’s corn progress. Nearly all the corn in Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, and Tennessee has silked.

Texas

Corn has finished silking 2% ahead of this time last year, USDA reported. This is ahead of the five-year average by 2%.

USDA rated 56% of the corn crop in Texas in excellent/good condition the week ending August 13. Thirty percent of the corn crop was rated fair, while the remaining 14% rated poor/very poor.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, 99% of the corn crop is silked, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report, ahead of one year ago by 3%. This is also ahead of the five-year average by 1%.

Minnesota’s corn crop was rated 44% in excellent/good condition, USDA reported. Thirty-five percent was rated fair, while 21% rated poor/very poor in the latest report.

Iowa

Iowa’s corn crop also reached 99% silked, USDA reported. This is 3% ahead of last year, and 2% ahead of the five-year average for the state.

For the week ending August 13, Iowa’s corn condition was rated 58% excellent/good. Thirty-two percent was rated fair, and 10% of the state’s corn rated poor/very poor.

North Carolina

Ninety-nine percent of the corn crop in North Carolina was silked for the week ending August 13, up 3% from last week, and equal to last year at this time. However, corn silked in North Carolina was 1% behind the five-year average, USDA reported.

North Carolina’s corn crop was rated 69% in excellent/good condition. Twenty-four percent was rated fair, and just 7% rated in poor/very poor condition.

Tennessee

Tennessee was the fifth state to reach 99% silked the week ending August 13, USDA reported. This is equal to the five-year average and 1% ahead of last year at this time.

Tennessee’s corn rated predominantly excellent/good condition at 74%. Nineteen percent of the corn crop rated fair, and just 7% of the state’s corn was rated poor/very poor condition.

Other states

Pennsylvania and Michigan are the only states reporting less than 90% of corn silked for the week ending August 13.

Corn silking is behind the five-year average in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Nationally, 59% of the corn crop was rated in excellent/good condition. Twenty-eight percent of the nation’s corn crop was rated fair, while the remaining 13% was rated poor/very poor.



