News Corn silking reaches almost 100% across U.S. Across the top 18 corn growing states, 96% of the corn crop has silked according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, equal to the five-year average. By Charmayne Hefley Charmayne Hefley Resides In: Fort Worth, Texas Charmayne Hefley grew up in southern California where she spent her first ten years riding horses and competing in barrel-racing. At ten, her family moved to Madera, California, where she became active in FFA and 4-H, raising cattle, pigs, chickens and sheep. After college, she worked as a farm broadcaster, sharing the stories of California's agriculture industry on the radio. These days, she writes the weekly drought monitor article for Successful Farming as a freelance writer. Published on August 16, 2023 Photo: USDA Across the top 18 corn growing states, 96% of the corn crop has silked according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, equal to the five-year average. Texas continues to lead the nation's corn progress. Nearly all the corn in Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, and Tennessee has silked. Texas Corn has finished silking 2% ahead of this time last year, USDA reported. This is ahead of the five-year average by 2%. USDA rated 56% of the corn crop in Texas in excellent/good condition the week ending August 13. Thirty percent of the corn crop was rated fair, while the remaining 14% rated poor/very poor. Minnesota In Minnesota, 99% of the corn crop is silked, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report, ahead of one year ago by 3%. This is also ahead of the five-year average by 1%. Minnesota's corn crop was rated 44% in excellent/good condition, USDA reported. Thirty-five percent was rated fair, while 21% rated poor/very poor in the latest report. Iowa Iowa's corn crop also reached 99% silked, USDA reported. This is 3% ahead of last year, and 2% ahead of the five-year average for the state. For the week ending August 13, Iowa's corn condition was rated 58% excellent/good. Thirty-two percent was rated fair, and 10% of the state's corn rated poor/very poor. North Carolina Ninety-nine percent of the corn crop in North Carolina was silked for the week ending August 13, up 3% from last week, and equal to last year at this time. However, corn silked in North Carolina was 1% behind the five-year average, USDA reported. North Carolina's corn crop was rated 69% in excellent/good condition. Twenty-four percent was rated fair, and just 7% rated in poor/very poor condition. Tennessee Tennessee was the fifth state to reach 99% silked the week ending August 13, USDA reported. This is equal to the five-year average and 1% ahead of last year at this time. Tennessee's corn rated predominantly excellent/good condition at 74%. Nineteen percent of the corn crop rated fair, and just 7% of the state's corn was rated poor/very poor condition. Other states Pennsylvania and Michigan are the only states reporting less than 90% of corn silked for the week ending August 13. Corn silking is behind the five-year average in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania. Nationally, 59% of the corn crop was rated in excellent/good condition. Twenty-eight percent of the nation's corn crop was rated fair, while the remaining 13% was rated poor/very poor.