Corn silking reaches almost 100% across U.S.

Across the top 18 corn growing states, 96% of the corn crop has silked according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, equal to the five-year average.

By
Charmayne Hefley
Charmayne Hefley
Resides In: Fort Worth, Texas Charmayne Hefley grew up in southern California where she spent her first ten years riding horses and competing in barrel-racing. At ten, her family moved to Madera, California, where she became active in FFA and 4-H, raising cattle, pigs, chickens and sheep. After college, she worked as a farm broadcaster, sharing the stories of California's agriculture industry on the radio. These days, she writes the weekly drought monitor article for Successful Farming as a freelance writer. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023
Corn-Silk-USDA
Photo:

USDA

Across the top 18 corn growing states, 96% of the corn crop has silked according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, equal to the five-year average. Texas continues to lead the nation’s corn progress. Nearly all the corn in Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, and Tennessee has silked.

Texas

Corn has finished silking 2% ahead of this time last year, USDA reported. This is ahead of the five-year average by 2%. 

USDA rated 56% of the corn crop in Texas in excellent/good condition the week ending August 13. Thirty percent of the corn crop was rated fair, while the remaining 14% rated poor/very poor.

Minnesota 

In Minnesota, 99% of the corn crop is silked, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report, ahead of one year ago by 3%. This is also ahead of the five-year average by 1%. 

Minnesota’s corn crop was rated 44% in excellent/good condition, USDA reported. Thirty-five percent was rated fair, while 21% rated poor/very poor in the latest report.

Iowa

Iowa’s corn crop also reached 99% silked, USDA reported. This is 3% ahead of last year, and 2% ahead of the five-year average for the state.

For the week ending August 13, Iowa’s corn condition was rated 58% excellent/good. Thirty-two percent was rated fair, and 10% of the state’s corn rated poor/very poor. 

North Carolina

Ninety-nine percent of the corn crop in North Carolina was silked for the week ending August 13, up 3% from last week, and equal to last year at this time. However, corn silked in North Carolina was 1% behind the five-year average, USDA reported.

North Carolina’s corn crop was rated 69% in excellent/good condition. Twenty-four percent was rated fair, and just 7% rated in poor/very poor condition.

Tennessee

Tennessee was the fifth state to reach 99% silked the week ending August 13, USDA reported. This is equal to the five-year average and 1% ahead of last year at this time. 

Tennessee’s corn rated predominantly excellent/good condition at 74%. Nineteen percent of the corn crop rated fair, and just 7% of the state’s corn was rated poor/very poor condition.  

Other states

Pennsylvania and Michigan are the only states reporting less than 90% of corn silked for the week ending August 13.

Corn silking is behind the five-year average in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Nationally, 59% of the corn crop was rated in excellent/good condition. Twenty-eight percent of the nation’s corn crop was rated fair, while the remaining 13% was rated poor/very poor.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
20150803-corn-guide-dent-corn-stock-1.jpg
USDA reports dented corn in 12 of the top corn growing states
Illinois-Corn-With-Tassels
Texas is the first state to report mature corn
SCN-resistant-soybeans
Soybean crop condition jumps 5%
Kevin-Matthews-wheat-harvest-June22
Spring wheat condition rating drops 4%
Photo of a corn stalk, with the corn silking
Corn silking reported in 10 states
corn and soybean field
Corn and soy condition ratings decline 2%
Untreated-Soybeans
Soybean crop condition declines 1%
Drought plagued corn in Missouri.
What state has the worst corn in the country? | August 6, 2023
A drought stricken field in southern Iowa
Corn crop condition declines for fourth straight week
Corn growing along a gravel road in Iowa
Corn condition up 1%, soybeans decline 1%
Untreated-Soybeans
Soybean crop condition jumps 4%
A field of green corn on a sunny day in June
Second week of dropping condition for corn, soybean, oat, and spring wheat crops
Drought-Stressed-Corn-Tall
What state has the worst corn in the 2023 growing season?
Corn emerges from the soil on an Iowa farm
U.S. farmers planted 16% of the corn crop last week
corn-field-summer
Corn condition rebounds to 55% good/excellent
FarmLogs Launches On-Farm Research Network
U.S. corn emergence ahead of average by 8%