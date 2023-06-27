News Corn silking reported in 10 states Ten out of the top 18 corn growing states reported silking in the latest USDA Crop Progress report. By Natalina Sents Bausch Natalina Sents Bausch Title: Associate Digital Director, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines & Grandview, Iowa Hometown: Columbus City, Iowa Education: Iowa State University Expertise: Farm equipment and news Twitter:@Roots_JourneySummaryManage daily newsroom-style digital content creation and distribution strategy for Agriculture.com Former Digital Content Editor, Digital Content Manager, Managing Editor – News for Successful Farming magazine, Agriculture.com, and the Successful Farming TV Show. Natalina has covered stories ranging from infrastructure and young farmers to new machinery introductions and USDA programs.Experience Natalina Sents Bausch grew up in southeast Iowa, active in 4H and FFA. Immediately after graduating from college, she spent a year visiting farmers and ranchers in all 50 states. Through blogs and photography, the project told the stories of more than 100 farm families. In 2017, Natalina joined the Successful Farming team to cover new farm machinery and news coverage for Agriculture.com. The role expanded to include managing content distribution through newsletters, social media, and search. Now, in addition to content creation, Natalina handles tracking digital metrics and manages several content provider relationships. Education * BS in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in 2016 Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 Share Tweet Email Corn silking has begun in 10 corn growing states, USDA reported Monday. Four percent of the national corn crop has started silking. Texas The Texas crop leads the nation with 67% of corn silking the week ended June 25. That’s 6% ahead of the five-year average and a 5% jump from the week prior. However, last year at this time 69% of Texas corn was silking. USDA rated 63% of the state’s corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty nine percent of Texas corn was rated fair. Eight percent of the crop was rated poor/very poor. North Carolina Corn silking shot up 20% over the last week to 32% of the North Carolina crop. That’s 10% behind the five-year average and 4% behind last year’s pace. USDA rated 72% of the North Carolina corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty five percent of the state’s corn was rated fair. Three percent rated poor/very poor. Tennessee Tennessee rounds out the top three states with the most advanced corn crop. USDA says 18% of the corn in The Volunteer State is silking, up from just 4% the week prior. The five-year average is 25%. Last year at this time 22% of the Tennessee corn crop was silking. USDA rated 73% of the state’s corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty three percent of Tennessee corn was rated fair. Four percent of the crop was rated poor/very poor. Kentucky Kentucky farmers also have silking corn. USDA reported 8% silking the week ending June 25, behind the five-year average of 11%. Last year at this time 9% of the Kentucky corn crop was silking. USDA rated 60% of the Kentucky corn crop in good/excellent condition. Thirty two percent of the state’s corn was rated fair. Eight percent was rated poor/very poor. Kansas At 6%, corn silking is 2% behind the five-year average pace in Kansas. USDA rated 55% of the Kansas corn crop in good/excellent condition. Thirty five percent of the crop was rated fair. Ten percent of corn in Kansas was rated poor/very poor. Other States Farmers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri also reported single digit silking progress to the USDA. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit