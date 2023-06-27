Corn silking reported in 10 states

Corn silking has begun in 10 corn growing states, USDA reported Monday. Four percent of the national corn crop has started silking.



Texas

The Texas crop leads the nation with 67% of corn silking the week ended June 25. That’s 6% ahead of the five-year average and a 5% jump from the week prior. However, last year at this time 69% of Texas corn was silking.



USDA rated 63% of the state’s corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty nine percent of Texas corn was rated fair. Eight percent of the crop was rated poor/very poor.



North Carolina

Corn silking shot up 20% over the last week to 32% of the North Carolina crop. That’s 10% behind the five-year average and 4% behind last year’s pace.



USDA rated 72% of the North Carolina corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty five percent of the state’s corn was rated fair. Three percent rated poor/very poor.



Tennessee

Tennessee rounds out the top three states with the most advanced corn crop. USDA says 18% of the corn in The Volunteer State is silking, up from just 4% the week prior. The five-year average is 25%. Last year at this time 22% of the Tennessee corn crop was silking.



USDA rated 73% of the state’s corn crop in good/excellent condition. Twenty three percent of Tennessee corn was rated fair. Four percent of the crop was rated poor/very poor.



Kentucky

Kentucky farmers also have silking corn. USDA reported 8% silking the week ending June 25, behind the five-year average of 11%. Last year at this time 9% of the Kentucky corn crop was silking.



USDA rated 60% of the Kentucky corn crop in good/excellent condition. Thirty two percent of the state’s corn was rated fair. Eight percent was rated poor/very poor.



Kansas

At 6%, corn silking is 2% behind the five-year average pace in Kansas.



USDA rated 55% of the Kansas corn crop in good/excellent condition. Thirty five percent of the crop was rated fair. Ten percent of corn in Kansas was rated poor/very poor.



Other States

Farmers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, and Missouri also reported single digit silking progress to the USDA.