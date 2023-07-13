Corn and soy regain most of Wednesday's losses | Thursday, July 13, 2023

December corn ended the day up 17¢ at $5.01 a bushel.

November soybeans closed up 41¢ at $13.68 a bushel.

Both regained most of what they lost yesterday.

After being mixed earlier in the day, wheat is in the green. CBOT wheat is up 8¢. KC wheat is up 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

Live cattle are up 10¢. Lean hogs are up $1.03. Feeder cattle are down $1.20.

Crude oil is up $1.39.

S&P 500 futures are up 34 points. Dow futures are up 43 points.



Published: 2:20 p.m. CDT

Corn up 7¢ at midday: 10:43 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up 7¢ and November soybeans are up 20¢.

CBOT wheat is up 4¢. KC wheat is down 4¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released yesterday showed the CPI rose 0.2% month-over-month in June, up from 0.1% in May. This increase was below market expectations, according to Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX.

"The headline CPI was up 3.0% year-on-year in June, down from 4.0% in May, and below analyst expectations of 3.1%," he says.

Naomi Blohm, senior market analyst with Total Farm Marketing, says yesterday's CPI data "raises talk that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be close to the end of raising interest rates. This is weighing on the dollar and putting a little risk buying back into commodities and the stock market."

Live cattle are down $1.35. Lean hogs are flat. Feeder cattle are down $2.35.

Crude oil is up 41¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is currently at 99.67.

S&P 500 futures are up 19 points. Dow futures are up 10 points.

Published: 10:43 a.m. CDT

Corn starting day up 4¢: 9:06 a.m. CDT

December corn opened up 4¢ this morning.

November corn is up 24¢.

CBOT wheat is down ¼ of a penny. KC wheat is down a penny. Minneapolis wheat is up 5¢.

"Soybean futures have rebounded strongly from Wednesday's sell-off on apparent support from speculative bargain hunting, strong Chinese imports, and a plunging dollar," says The Brock Report. "Corn futures have also rallied moderately after hitting long-term lows on Wednesday, but gains have been limited by improved Midwest weather and large U.S. acreage."

This morning USDA announced the sale of 315,704 metric tons of soybeans to Mexico for delivery during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

USDA also released the weekly Export Sales report. Net export sales for the 2022/2023 marketing year:

Corn: 468,400 metric tons, up 86 percent from the previous week and up noticeably from the prior 4-week average

Soybeans: 80,600 metric tons, down 57 percent from the previous week and 76 percent from the prior 4-week average.

Net export sales for the 2023/2024 marketing year:

Corn: 470,800 metric tons

Soybeans: 209,200 metric tons

Wheat: 395,700 metric tons

Live cattle are down $1.03 this morning. Lean hogs are up 70¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.13.

Crude oil is up 15¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is down to 99.72.

S&P 500 futures are up 23 points. Dow futures are up 81 points.

Published: 9:06 a.m. CDT