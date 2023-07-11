December corn closed up 2¢ and November soybeans ended the day up 15¢.

CBOT wheat is up 14¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 14¢.

Tomorrow USDA releases the July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, says there are reasons to expect USDA to adjust corn and soy yields but it isn't a lock.

"The USDA WASDE committee typically does not like to change its yield estimate until the National Agricultural Statistics Service submits a yield in August, but it may use this year's dry June as an excuse to do so to aid in trying to make its corn balance sheet work in light of the larger acreage," says Suderman.

Concerning soybeans, Suderman says "USDA will have enough trouble making its balance sheet work with the lower acreage number from June 30, necessitating that it slash demand to do so.

"Cutting yields at this point would make that job even more difficult. It will likely cut crush, but that fails to recognize the growth in crush capacity that firms will want to justify. However, USDA needs to recognize that China is stockpiling Brazilian beans at a very rapid pace this summer, reducing its need to import from the United States this fall, allowing it to cut a couple hundred million bushels from that use category."

Live cattle are up $1.53. Lean hogs are up $3.40. Feeder cattle are up 68¢.

Crude oil is up $1.92.

S&P 500 futures are up 17 points. Dow futures are up 243 points.

Grains still in the green at midday: 11:20 a.m. CDT

December corn has given back much of the morning's gains but is still holding on to the green, currently up by half of a penny.

November soybeans are up 9¢.

CBOT wheat is up 10¢. KC wheat is up 6¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

Live cattle are up 15¢. Lean hogs are up $2.30. Feeder cattle are up 33¢.

Crude oil is up $1.74.

The U.S. Dollar Index is down to 101.48.

S&P 500 futures are up 19 points. Dow futures are up 241 points.



Corn starting day up 4¢: 9:09 a.m. CDT

December corn is down 4¢ this morning while November soybeans are up 15¢.

CBOT wheat is up 5¢. KC wheat is up 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢.

"Forecast models are continuing to show rain for the central corn belt over the next five days and corn shipments decreased 50% on the week for the week ending July 6th," says Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper. "Despite the bearish flags, the market continues to position itself for a bullish WASDE report.

"Traders are estimating that USDA will rework yields to 176.6 bushels per acre for corn and 51.4 bushels per acre for soybeans. If the market does not receive the drop in yield that it is expecting, it will likely erase the positive movement we've had thus far this week."

Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says keep an eye on crop conditions in Illinois for the next few weeks.

"Corn ratings in Illinois improved by 7% but are still only 33% good to excellent," he says. "For soybeans, ratings improved by 2% to 36% good to excellent. Low crop ratings in Illinois make getting a trendline yield in the U.S. nearly impossible."

Live cattle are down 33¢. Lean hogs are up 55¢. Feeder cattle are down 43¢.

Crude oil is up 75¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 4 points. Dow futures are up 110 points.

Milling wheat is up on the European MATIF trade while corn and soybeans are down on the Chinese Dalian trade.

