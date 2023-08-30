Corn closes down 6¢ | Wednesday, August 30, 2023

December corn ended the day down 6¢ and November soybeans are down 6½¢.

CBOT wheat is up 5½¢. KC wheat closed down by less than a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¼¢.

Live cattle are down $1.50. Lean hogs are up $2.73. Feeder cattle are down $1.48.

Crude oil is up 45¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 18 points. Dow futures are up 66 points.

Published: 1:57 p.m. CDT

Corn turns red at midday: 11:35 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently down 4½¢.

November soybeans couldn't even be held up by this morning's announcement from USDA of an export sale of 266,000 metric tons of soybeans to unknown destinations for the 2023/2024 marketing year. November soybeans are currently down 7¼¢.

CBOT wheat is still in the green, up 7¾¢. KC wheat is down less than a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢.

October livestock are mixed. Live cattle are down 55¢. Lean hogs are up 98¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.20.

Crude oil is down less than a penny.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is down to 103.10.

S&P 500 futures are up 19 points. Dow futures are up 75 points.

Published: 11:35 a.m. CDT

Corn starting the day up 2¢: 9:10 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up 2¼¢.

November soybeans are up 3½¢.

December CBOT wheat is up 7¾¢. December KC wheat is down by less than a penny. December Minneapolis wheat is down 4½¢.

"The grain belt and plains are very dry over the next seven to 10 days with little to no rainfall, multiple forecasts agree," says Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper. "Markets will continue to trade based on the dry forecast, but it seems as though they are struggling to break mental 'resistance levels' of $5 for corn and $14 for soybeans. Persistent dry weather outside of the 10-day forecast may lead to elevated levels but that remains to be seen."

October livestock are in the red this morning. Live cattle are down 30¢. Lean hogs are down 73¢. Feeder cattle are down 55¢.

Crude oil is up 68¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 15 points. Dow futures are up 192 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the MATIF trade. Corn and No. 1 soybeans are up on the Dalian trade but No. 2 soybeans are down.

Published: 9:10 a.m. CDT