Markets Corn continues to fall at midday | Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Soybeans find some footing. By Cassidy Walter Cassidy Walter Title: Business Management Editor, Successful Farming. Experience: Cassidy Walter joined Successful Farming in 2022 to cover commodity markets and agribusiness. Previously, she spent more than five years as the Communications Director for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, where her work supported Iowa biofuels producers and farmers. Cassidy grew up in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa. Born and raised a 'city girl,' Cassidy developed a passion for the stories of American agriculture in college. While researching and writing about a variety of ag topics for the student newspaper, she enjoyed learning about the industry by getting to know local farmers and helping share their stories. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 26, 2023 Photo: Photo credit: Getty Images/Witthaya Prasongsin December corn and November soybeans both experienced sharp declines earlier this morning. Corn has regained some ground, but is still in the red, down 18¢. November soybeans are back in the green, up 3¢. CBOT wheat is down 44¢. KC wheat is down 50¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 39¢. October livestock are still mixed. Live cattle are up 70¢. Lean hogs are down $1.00. Feeder cattle are up $1.33. Crude oil is down 66¢. The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 100.94. S&P 500 futures are down 12 points. Dow futures are up 23 points. Published: 11:56 a.m. CDT Corn starts day down 5¢: 9:15 a.m. CDT December corn is currently down 5¢ while November soybeans are up ¼ of a penny. CBOT wheat is down 21¢. KC wheat is down 26¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. "It seems as though the market is slowly losing the support it received from the end of the Black Sea Grain Deal as we look towards the weather forecast ahead," says Jeremy McCann, account manager at Farmer's Keeper. "The weather models have shifted wetter over the next 10 days and temperatures should return to more moderate levels next week. That will be the story to watch barring any more big stories coming out of the Black Sea region." USDA announced two export sales of soybeans to unknown destinations this morning, totally over 500,000 metric tons. October livestock are mixed again today. Live cattle re up 30¢. Lean hogs are down $2.05. Feeder cattle are up 68¢. Crude oil is down 40¢. S&P 500 futures are down 8 points. Dow futures are down 21 points. Arlan Suderman says the trade is expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates today by a quarter of a percent. Published: 9:15 a.m. CDT Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit