Soybeans close up 30¢ | Thursday, June 29, 2023

Corn ended the day down 12¢.

Soybeans are up 30¢.

CBOT wheat is down 2¢. KC wheat is down 5¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 4¢.

Tomorrow USDA will release the highly-anticipated Acreage report and quarterly Grain Stocks report.

The Kluis Commodity Advisors/Successful Farming acreage survey found corn and soybean acres are up from what was projected this spring. Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says this could signal tomorrow's numbers will be bearish for corn and soybean prices. Learn more here.

Live cattle are up 65¢. Lean hogs are up 90¢. Feeder cattle are up $2.15.

Crude oil is up 23¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 15 points. Dow futures are up 244 points.



Published: 2:55 p.m. CDT

Grains mixed at midday: 11:45 a.m. CDT

Corn is down 7¢ at midday while soybeans are up 13¢.

CBOT wheat is up a penny. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

"Weather still appears to be the main driver of the grain complex," says the Grain Market Insider newsletter by Stewart-Peterson Inc. "Rain is forecasted for some of the drier areas of the central Midwest. However, grain markets are mixed at midday, suggesting that they are finding some support at these lower levels."

The newsletter adds soybean meal and oil are slightly higher at midday, which may be supporting soybean futures.

Live cattle are down 48¢. Lean hogs are up 95¢. Feeder cattle are down 8¢.

Crude oil is up 15¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 102.91.

S&P 500 futures are up 19 points. Dow futures are up 284 points.

Published: 11:45 a.m. CDT

Corn starts day flat: 8:55 a.m. CDT

Corn is flat at the start of today's trade while soybeans are up a penny.

CBOT wheat is up 7¢. KC wheat is up 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 8¢.

"The volatility vanished in the grain and soybean futures markets overnight with futures sticking to relatively narrow price ranges in cautious trading," says The Brock Report. "This suggests improved Corn Belt rains have now been factored into corn and soybean futures for now. Futures may continue to consolidate today with position evening ahead of tomorrow's USDA Acreage and Grain Stocks reports dominating trade."

Grain Market Insider by Stewart-Peterson Inc. says a front that moved through Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois yesterday provided most areas with about 1/4 inch of rain.

"There is still significant rain in the five-day forecast with large amounts expected in the parts of Illinois that are the driest," says the newsletter.

This morning USDA released the weekly Export Sales report. Export sales for corn, soybeans, and wheat all fell within the expected range for each commodity.

Live cattle are down 33¢. Lean hogs are down 20¢. Feeder cattle are down 43¢.

Crude oil is up 14¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 6 points. Dow futures are up 96 points.

Milling wheat is up on the MATIF market while corn and soybeans are down on the Dalian trade.

Published: 8:55 a.m. CDT