Soybeans close up 26¢ | Monday, July 10, 2023

December corn closed up 5¢ and November soybeans are up 26¢.

Grain Market Insider by Stewart-Peterson Inc. said at midday that today's soybean surge may be in response to the expectation for friendly 2023/2024 ending stock numbers in Wednesday's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, near 200 million bushels.

"Both soybean oil and palm oil are higher, offering support to soybeans," says Grain Market Insider. "Bean oil may be rallying due to the anticipated increase in biofuel demand, while palm oil saw lower production and higher exports in June."

CBOT wheat closed down 4¢. KC wheat closed down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat closed up 3¢.

Live cattle are up 15¢. Lean hogs are down 85¢. Feeder cattle are up 80¢.

Crude oil is down 82¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 6 points. Dow futures are up 182 points.







Soybeans up 31¢ at midday: 11:13 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up 5¢ while November soybeans are up 31¢.

CBOT wheat is up 3¢. KC wheat is up 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 13¢.

Live cattle are down 10¢. Lean hogs are up 15¢. Feeder cattle are down 20¢.

Crude oil is down a penny.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 101.77.

S&P 500 futures are down 9 points. Dow futures are up 98 points.

Published: 11:13 a.m. CDT



Corn starts day up 7¢: 9:12 a.m. CDT

December corn is up 7¢ and November soybeans are up 27¢.

CBOT wheat is up 9¢. KC wheat is up 8¢. Minneapolis what is up 14¢.

"Corn and soybean futures rebounded in early trading with soybean futures leading the way on strong gains in soy oil prices," says The Brock Report.

"Concerns about spotty weekend rainfall coverage across the Midwest are also likely behind the price strength. Although central Illinois received badly needed coverage, large portions of the western Corn Belt were dry."

Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist with StoneX, says there is one week left until the Black Sea Grain Initiative is due to expire but Ukraine and Turkey are talking about a two-year extension.

"Yet, Russia doesn’t even appear interested in talking at this point, as the last of the ships at the ports are loading and preparing for departure, with no new ships entering the ports," says Suderman.

"Look for Ukraine to shift to its 'Plan B' at some point soon, but it’s yet to be seen whether shippers will be willing to take the risk or not, and if so, at what pace. The primary question then will be, how will Russia respond?"

This Wednesday, July 12, USDA is releasing the July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report and Jeremy McCann, account manager with Farmer's Keeper, says the report is "poised to create a lot of action in the market this week."

"Traders and producers alike are largely expecting the USDA to drop yield estimates from their original 181 bushels per acre for corn and 52 bushels per acre for soybeans," he says. "Although an adjustment to the yield estimates in July is rare, I think it's fair to expect that the market will price in the forecasted decline over the next couple of days and react from there."

Live cattle are up 3¢. Lean hogs are up 35¢. Feeder cattle are down 15¢.

Crude oil is down 12¢.

S&P 500 futures are up 3 points. Dow futures are up 176 points.

Milling wheat is down on the MATIF trade. Corn is up on the Dalian trade while soybeans are down.

Published: 9:12 a.m. CDT