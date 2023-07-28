Soybeans down 3¢ at midday | Friday, July 28, 2023

By Al Kluis

The corn market has now traded on both sides and is fractionally lower, soybeans are down just 3¢, that is 16¢ off the low and wheat has turned higher with September CBOT wheat having a 28¢ trading range and is now 3¢ higher.

I was confused early today when prices were sharply lower — not sure prices need to go sharply higher, but with active global buying showing up today in the soybean market, prices will be well-supported on any break.

In the outside markets, the Dow is now up 230 points. The U.S. dollar is down 24 points today, Crude oil is now down 13¢.

At this time, September corn is down 2¢, with November soybeans up down 10¢. Wheat futures are 3¢ higher to 7¢ lower.

Livestock futures are mixed this morning. November feeder cattle are up 82¢. August live cattle are up 30¢. August lean hogs are up 87¢ at $97.30.

Corn starts the day down at 9¢: 9:40 a.m. CDT

The corn and soybean markets were hit hard by fund liquidation and improved weather forecasts on Thursday. The stock market turned lower and the U.S. dollar closed higher.

This morning the outside markets are mixed the U.S. stock market is higher, crude oil a little lower and the U.S. dollar index is lower.

At this time in grain markets are sharply lower, but well of the early day lows. Corn futures are 9¢ lower; soybean futures are 7¢ to 10¢ lower and wheat futures are 11¢ to 16¢ lower. This is surprising with USDA reporting over 900,000 metric tons of new crop soybean sales with both China and Mexico in buying.

Yesterday, the U.S. drought monitor update showed that 59% of the corn crop is impacted by drought, 53% of the soybean crop area, and 43% of the spring wheat. All of these were higher that last week and will likely move higher again next week.

Around the world in the stock market, the stock market in China is 1.4% and in Japan the stock market is down 0.2%. European stocks are up 0.2%.

Dow futures are up 134 points. Crude oil is down 21¢ per barrel while RBOB gasoline futures, and diesel futures are down 1¢ to 2¢ per gallon.

Livestock futures are lower this morning. August Hogs are up 80¢, August Live Cattle are up 7¢, and November Feeder cattle are 75¢ higher.

