December corn closed up 33¢ at $5.69, its highest price since late June.

November soybeans ended the day up 22¢ at $14.24. This is the highest close for November soybeans since June 2022.

CBOT wheat closed up 60¢. KC wheat is up 56¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 49¢.

"Most of the Corn Belt is expected to see dry weather this week and temperatures will also heat up over the next several days, stressing pollinating corn," said The Brock Report at midday. "Rainfall is not expected to exceed 0.25 inch anywhere in the Corn Belt over the next five days. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s in Iowa by Wednesday.

"The extreme conditions should be short lived, though. Northwestern U.S. corn and soybean production areas will be dry biased this week, but will begin seeing some rain this weekend and next week; the hottest weather should abate as well after this workweek, World Weather Inc. says."

The USDA Crop Progress report is expected in less than an hour. Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for StoneX, said this morning that he expects to see improvement in crop conditions but more modest improvement than in recent weeks.

October livestock ended the day in the red. Live cattle and lean hogs are down $1.53. Feeder cattle are down $2.20.

Crude oil is up $1.85.

S&P 500 futures are up 20 points. Dow futures are up 202 points.

Published: 2:13 p.m. CDT



Grains continue to climb at midday: 11:04 a.m. CDT

Corn, soybeans, and wheat have been steadily increasing so far today.

December corn is currently up 25¢. November soybeans are up 19¢.

CBOT wheat is up 60¢. KC wheat is up 58¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 50¢.

October livestock are still in the red. Live cattle are down 43¢. Lean hogs are down $1.33. Feeder cattle are down 85¢.

Crude oil is up $1.91.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 101.

S&P 500 futures are up 22 points. Dow futures are up 205 points.

Published: 11:04 a.m. CDT



Corn up 20¢: 9:32 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up 20¢.

November soybeans are up 5¢.

CBOT wheat is up 49¢. KC wheat is up 42¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 36¢.

"Grain markets trade higher this morning after fighting continues escalating in Ukraine, with Reuters reporting that Russia attacked port infrastructure on the Danube River for the first time," says Nick Paumen, commodity broker with CHS Hedging. "It is also being reported that a grain depot in Odesa has been destroyed."

He adds corn prices are also up this morning on the weather forecast, as most of the Corn Belt is expecting hot temperatures this week. He says as long as the forecast remains hot and dry and Russia continues to target grain locations and infrastructure, strength should remain in the corn market. Soybeans will "feed off the strength in its products" and wheat futures will continue higher with the uncertainty around Ukraine exports, he says.

This morning USDA announced the sale of 121,000 metric tons of soybeans to China, to be delivered during the 2023/2024 marketing year.

October livestock are in the red this morning. Live cattle are down $1.05. Lean hogs are down 5¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.28.

Crude oil is up $1.19.

S&P 500 futures are up 9 points. Dow futures are up 120 points.

Published: 9:32 a.m. CDT