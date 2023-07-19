Wheat up 50¢ as tensions in Black Sea region escalate | Wednesday, July 19, 2023

December corn has backed off from this morning's high and is currently up 13¢.

November soybeans have also come down some and are now up just 14¢.

Wheat, however, has jumped up. CBOT wheat is currently up 50¢. KC wheat is up 38¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 22¢.

The Breaking Market News Twitter account tweeted this morning "Russian Defense Ministry: It will consider all ships traveling to Ukrainian ports on Black Sea as potential carriers of military cargoes from 20 July - RIA."

Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing, says this announcement is what sent wheat skyrocketing.

Blohm also notes U.S. ethanol production last week exceeded analyst expectations and was at the highest rate since December. She says this is supporting corn today.

Live cattle are down 65¢. Lean hogs are up 63¢. Feeder cattle are down $2.28.

Crude oil is up 17¢.

The U.S. Dollar Index September contract is at 100.11.

S&P 500 futures are up 20 points. Dow futures are up 158 points.

Published: 11:23 a.m. CDT



Corn up more than 4%: 9:03 a.m. CDT

December corn is currently up 22¢, more than 4%.

November soybeans are up 26¢.

CBOT wheat is up 35¢. KC wheat is up 22¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 11¢.

"Grains are rallying based on increasing tensions between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia and a hot and dry forecast for much of the corn belt over the next 10 days," says Jeremy McCann, account manager at Farmer's Keeper.

"I'm hearing producers from the majority of the grain belt claim that the crop is looking good, but it's certainly not made by any means. A long hot and dry spell can worsen yields on top of the damage that has already occurred. If this continues in addition to the uncertainty overseas we will likely see this rally continue."

Live cattle are down 33¢. Lean hogs are up 45¢. Feeder cattle are down $1.60.

Crude oil is up $1.07.

S&P 500 futures are up 15 points. Dow futures are up 142 points.

Outside of the U.S., milling wheat is up on the European MATIF exchange. Corn and soybeans are down on the Dalian exchange.

Published: 9:03 a.m. CDT

