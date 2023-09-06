Corteva sells alfalfa breeding program to DLF

Danish-based DLF announced Wednesday the acquisition of the Corteva Agriscience alfalfa breeding program effective September 1. This includes Corteva’s global alfalfa germplasm and breeding program, the Alforex Seeds brand name and associated trademarks including Hi-Gest alfalfa technology.

“We have consistently aimed to establish a strong presence in alfalfa across all our global markets, including North America,” said Soren Halbye, group CEO of DLF. “Acquiring a renowned alfalfa research program presents a rare opportunity for DLF to significantly enhance our global position in alfalfa breeding and sales.”

DLF says research operations and development staff located in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest will continue under the leadership of Steve Damon. Once business is fully transitioned after the 2024 season, DLF plans to offer varieties comparable to today’s Pioneer brand and Dairyland Seed brand alfalfa products in addition to the current Alforex products.