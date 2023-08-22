News Crop Progress report: Which state has the best corn condition? | August 20, 2023 This state's corn crop may be a late bloomer, having experienced early drought that slowed its crop, but recent rains have boosted conditions, USDA said Monday. By Courtney Love Courtney Love Title: Digital content editor, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines, Iowa Hometown: Reading, Pennsylvania Education: Penn State University Summary: Courtney joined the Successful Farming team in the summer of 2022. She provides coverage on livestock, pork, beef, dairy, technology and young farmers. Experience: Courtney Love grew up on a small SimAngus cow-calf and crossbred sheep farm in Reading, Pennsylvania, where her parents farm today. Before joining the team, she wrote and edited for a regional farming newspaper in Pennsylvania before moving to the Des Moines area. Awards: Second place News Feature Award for coverage on Hurricane Ida's devastating effects on farmers in Mullica Hill, New Jersey | Pennsylvania News Media Association | May 2022 Second place News Photo Award for coverage of the pandemic canceling fairs | Pennsylvania News Media Association | May 2021 Excellence in Agricultural Journalism for coverage of the Berks County, Pennsylvania, agricultural community during the pandemic | Berks County Agricultural Resource Network | May 2020 Second place Special Projects Award for story coverage of excessive wet weather conditions effecting livestock in 2019| Pennsylvania News Media Association | May 2019Education: B.S. in Agricultural Sciences with a minor in agricultural communications from Penn State University in 2017 Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 23, 2023 Photo: USDA The corn crop in Pennsylvania might be late blooming, but USDA says corn condition leads the top 18 corn-growing states. "It started slow, but we made up for it in July with growing degree days and rain. We are almost caught up to where we should be — the corn looks good, I have no complaints," says crop farmer Tyler Hess of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania. With 86% of the state's corn crop in good/excellent shape, Pennsylvania has the best corn in the country for the third straight week. Crop Progress report: Which state has the worst corn condition? | August 20, 2023 Pennsylvania corn progress and condition USDA rated Pennsylvania corn 1% poor, 13% fair, 63% good, and 23% excellent the week ending Aug. 20, similar to the previous week. No corn was found to be in very poor condition. Despite the excellent crop conditions, no mature corn was reported in Pennsylvania. As for dented corn, only 1% has been reported. The Keystone State is trailing behind its five-year average by 14%. At this time last year, 10% of Pennsylvania corn had dented. At Hess's farm, he finds some of his dented corn fields ranging from 14 to 20 kernels around the ears. "It seems to depend on the variety and if they survived the stress brought on by the dry conditions we experienced in June," he adds. Corn reaching dough stage surged from 7% the week prior. As of Aug. 20, 23% of Pennsylvania corn had achieved dough stage. However, that is behind the five-year average of 55%. Recent Pennsylvania weather For most of July, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Keystone State's deficits in rainfall and soil moisture levels rebounded due to consistent precipitation. The state could see a slight dry spell this week. Hess adds the current forecast is looking great for making a third or fourth cutting hay. "We are having warm days with some cooler nights down to the low 60s. The rains have been consistent," Hess says. "It's been warm and moist, perfect breeding ground for disease. Gray Leaf Spot is starting to come in." According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), five days were suitable for fieldwork the week ending Aug. 20. Latest drought conditions A drought map published Aug. 17 shows only 16% of the state is in abnormally dry conditions. More than 80% of the state is not in drought. None of the state's 67 counties have USDA disaster designations. The most recent Crop Progress report also rated Pennsylvania's topsoil moisture as 2% very short, 19% short, 75% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 0% very short, 18% short, 79% adequate, and 3% surplus. A Look at Pennsylvania History The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the eighth wettest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895. So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 43rd driest year in history for the Keystone State. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit