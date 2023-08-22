After above-average moisture and below-average temperatures across the state the week ending Aug. 20, Missouri continues to take the title of “worst corn in the country.”

USDA says 36% of the state’s corn crop is in poor/very poor condition for the second week in a row.

Missouri corn progress and condition

USDA rated Missouri corn 13% very poor, 23% poor, 29% fair, 33% good, and 2% excellent.

Missouri’s corn dough stage is at 88%, which is just 4% higher than the week before and behind the five-year average of 93%.

The percentage of corn that has reached the dented stage jumped from 30% to 61% the week ending Aug. 20. That’s ahead of the 61% five-year average for Missouri.

Just behind the state’s five-year average of 4% mature, as of Sunday, 3% of the state’s corn crop was mature.

Recent Missouri weather

The state of Missouri experienced an average temperature of 73.3° F last week, slightly below normal. USDA reports that corn farmers had six days suitable for field work the week ending Aug. 20, almost double the week before.

Precipitation across the state averaged 1.25 inches, about a half inch above normal.

Since the beginning of April, parts of the state have suffered precipitation departures greater than 12 inches, as indicated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet map below.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

The most recent Crop Progress report rated Missouri's top soil moisture 6% very short, 24% short, 69% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 12% very short, 35% short, 52% adequate, and 1% surplus.

Latest drought conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows several west-central counties along with a few other pockets of the state remain in extreme drought and a majority of the state ranges from abnormally dry to severe drought. That all translates to more than 52% of the state’s total area in drought.

On the bright side, as of August 17, a U.S. Drought Monitor summary indicates all of Missouri “saw continued improvements, with improving streamflow and soil moisture” from previous weeks.

Of the state’s 114 counties, 48 have USDA disaster designations. There are 2.1 million residents residing in areas of drought.

Missouri weather history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports that this is the driest January-July on record, with records going back to 1985.