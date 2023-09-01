More than three-quarters of Ohio's soybeans are good/excellent | August 27, 2023

This state has benefited from numerous comfortable days and limited drought conditions. USDA says 76% of soybeans are in good/excellent shape.

Published on September 1, 2023
Seed soybeans growing in early September on an Illinois farm
Photo:

Natalina Sents Bausch

The mix of cool mornings, sunny days, and timely rain, along with limited drought concerns, are setting farmers in Ohio up for a great soybean crop this year.

With 76% of the state’s soybean crop in good/excellent shape, Ohio currently has the best soybeans in the country, according to the Crop Progress report published Aug. 28, 2023.

“We have benefited from numerous cool mornings and comfortable days,” says Aaron Wilson, an atmospheric scientist at The Ohio State University.  

USDA rated Ohio soybeans 1% very poor, 3% poor, 20% fair, 65% good, and 11% excellent the week ending Aug. 27, an improvement from the previous week. 

Thanks to favorable weather conditions, 90% of Ohio soybeans are setting pods, up 8% from the week prior. The state's five-year average for soybeans setting pods is 89%.

USDA also reports that no Ohio soybeans are dropping leaves, which is behind the five-year average of 3%. 

Recent Ohio weather 


The average temperature across the Buckeye state was 73.7 degrees, 3 degrees above average for the week ending Aug.27, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, National Agricultural Statistics Service in Ohio.  

In the same time period, several parts of Ohio received heavy rains, especially in the north. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.88 inches of precipitation, 1.1 inches above average. Torrance says that southern Ohio farmers appreciated the showers as it helped late-planted soybeans mature. 

Drought conditions in Ohio 

All 88 counties in the Buckeye state are without active drought disaster designations as of the week ending Aug. 27. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, only 8% of the state is reporting abnormally dry conditions. It has been four weeks since any D1 moderate drought conditions have been reported.

USDA rates topsoil moisture conditions as 1% very short, 9% short, 71% adequate, and 19% surplus.

Ohio drought map August 29, 2023

U.S. Drought Monitor

A look at Ohio drought history 


The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 21st driest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 57th wettest year in history for The Buckeye State.

