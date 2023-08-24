News Crop Progress report: Which state has the best soybean crop condition? | August 20, 2023 Timely rains and limited drought concerns have opened the door for a 73% good/excellent soybean crop in this state. By Natalina Sents Bausch Natalina Sents Bausch Title: Associate Digital Director, Successful Farming Resides In: Des Moines & Grandview, Iowa Hometown: Columbus City, Iowa Education: Iowa State University Expertise: Farm equipment and news Twitter:@Roots_JourneySummaryManage daily newsroom-style digital content creation and distribution strategy for Agriculture.com Former Digital Content Editor, Digital Content Manager, Managing Editor – News for Successful Farming magazine, Agriculture.com, and the Successful Farming TV Show. Natalina has covered stories ranging from infrastructure and young farmers to new machinery introductions and USDA programs.Experience Natalina Sents Bausch grew up in southeast Iowa, active in 4H and FFA. Immediately after graduating from college, she spent a year visiting farmers and ranchers in all 50 states. Through blogs and photography, the project told the stories of more than 100 farm families. In 2017, Natalina joined the Successful Farming team to cover new farm machinery and news coverage for Agriculture.com. The role expanded to include managing content distribution through newsletters, social media, and search. Now, in addition to content creation, Natalina handles tracking digital metrics and manages several content provider relationships. Education * BS in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University in 2016 Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 Photo: Gil Gullickson Timely rains and limited drought concerns are enabling a largely healthy soybean crop in Arkansas. With 73% of the state’s soybean crop in good/excellent shape, Arkansas currently has the best soybeans in the country. “If we can just keep the hurricanes away, we are setting up to have an excellent crop,” said farmer Matt Miles in a recent XtremeAg blog. Arkansas soybean progress and condition USDA rated Arkansas soybeans 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 51% good, and 22% excellent the week ending Aug. 20, an improvement from the previous week. Thanks to largely favorable weather conditions, 99% of Arkansas soybeans have bloomed, up 1% from the week prior and 1% ahead of the five-year average. Last year at this time, soybean blooming was complete. USDA reports 93% of Arkansas soybeans are setting pods, equal to last year at this time, and up 2% from the week prior. The five-year average for soybeans setting pods is 92%. One third of Arkansas soybeans are coloring, surging from 19% the week prior. Last year at this time 18% of the state’s crop was coloring. The five-year average is 19%. Arkansas soybeans are also dropping leaves ahead of the five-year average. Fifteen percent of the crop dropped leaves by the week ending Aug. 20, an 11% jump from the week prior. Last year at this time 4% of soybeans had reached this stage. The five year average is 5%. For the first time this growing season, Arkansas has reported 1% of soybeans are mature. Crop Progress report: Which state has the best soybean crop condition? | August 20, 2023 Recent Arkansas weather Average temperatures across the state ranged from nearly 6° F. cooler than average in the north, to more than 3.5° F. the week ending Aug. 20, according to maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. In the same time period, a wide swath of central Arkansas received no precipitation. Several northern and southeastern counties reported more than an inch of rain. Iowa Environmental Mesonet Farmers preparing for soybean harvest, like Miles, have terminated irrigation at this point in the season. The most recent Crop Progress report rated Arkansas top soil moisture 9% very short, 30% short, 57% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 15% very short, 28% short, 48% adequate, and 9% surplus. As of Aug. 23, there are burn bans in 12 Arkansas counties. Latest Arkansas drought conditions A drought map published Aug. 17 shows D1 moderate drought portions of six east central counties and covering about 3% of the state, an expansion from the week prior. Just over 11% of Arkansas is abnormally dry. U.S. Drought Monitor The remainder of the state is free of drought stress. Three months ago there was no drought stress reported statewide. Of the state’s 75 counties, 19 have USDA disaster designations. A look at Arkansas history The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 21st driest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895. So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 18th wettest year in history for The Natural State. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit