Timely rains and limited drought concerns are enabling a largely healthy soybean crop in Arkansas.



With 73% of the state’s soybean crop in good/excellent shape, Arkansas currently has the best soybeans in the country.



“If we can just keep the hurricanes away, we are setting up to have an excellent crop,” said farmer Matt Miles in a recent XtremeAg blog.



Arkansas soybean progress and condition

USDA rated Arkansas soybeans 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 51% good, and 22% excellent the week ending Aug. 20, an improvement from the previous week.



Thanks to largely favorable weather conditions, 99% of Arkansas soybeans have bloomed, up 1% from the week prior and 1% ahead of the five-year average. Last year at this time, soybean blooming was complete.



USDA reports 93% of Arkansas soybeans are setting pods, equal to last year at this time, and up 2% from the week prior. The five-year average for soybeans setting pods is 92%.



One third of Arkansas soybeans are coloring, surging from 19% the week prior. Last year at this time 18% of the state’s crop was coloring. The five-year average is 19%.



Arkansas soybeans are also dropping leaves ahead of the five-year average. Fifteen percent of the crop dropped leaves by the week ending Aug. 20, an 11% jump from the week prior. Last year at this time 4% of soybeans had reached this stage. The five year average is 5%.



For the first time this growing season, Arkansas has reported 1% of soybeans are mature.



Recent Arkansas weather

Average temperatures across the state ranged from nearly 6° F. cooler than average in the north, to more than 3.5° F. the week ending Aug. 20, according to maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.



In the same time period, a wide swath of central Arkansas received no precipitation. Several northern and southeastern counties reported more than an inch of rain.



Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Farmers preparing for soybean harvest, like Miles, have terminated irrigation at this point in the season.



The most recent Crop Progress report rated Arkansas top soil moisture 9% very short, 30% short, 57% adequate, and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 15% very short, 28% short, 48% adequate, and 9% surplus.



As of Aug. 23, there are burn bans in 12 Arkansas counties.



Latest Arkansas drought conditions

A drought map published Aug. 17 shows D1 moderate drought portions of six east central counties and covering about 3% of the state, an expansion from the week prior.



Just over 11% of Arkansas is abnormally dry.



U.S. Drought Monitor

The remainder of the state is free of drought stress. Three months ago there was no drought stress reported statewide.



Of the state’s 75 counties, 19 have USDA disaster designations.



A look at Arkansas history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 21st driest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.



So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 18th wettest year in history for The Natural State.

