News Crop Progress report: Which state has the most good/excellent corn? A wet July has helped corn conditions in this state reach 80% excellent/good shape after a dry start to the growing season. By Charmayne Hefley Charmayne Hefley Resides In: Fort Worth, Texas Charmayne Hefley grew up in southern California where she spent her first ten years riding horses and competing in barrel-racing. At ten, her family moved to Madera, California, where she became active in FFA and 4-H, raising cattle, pigs, chickens and sheep. After college, she worked as a farm broadcaster, sharing the stories of California's agriculture industry on the radio. These days, she writes the weekly drought monitor article for Successful Farming as a freelance writer. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 7, 2023 Photo: Gil Gullickson Although dry conditions started the growing season, Pennsylvania corn farmers are no longer facing statewide drought. Above average precipitation and below average temperatures have benefited farmers as harvest quickly approaches. With 80% of the state’s corn crop in good/excellent shape, Pennsylvania currently has the best corn in the country. Pennsylvania corn progress and condition USDA rated Pennsylvania corn 13% fair, 67% good, and 20% excellent the week ending Sept. 3. None of Pennsylvania’s corn crop was rated poor or very poor. Despite the improved growing conditions from earlier this year, Pennsylvania hasn’t reported any matured corn, which is behind the five-year average of 4%. At this time last year, 2% of Pennsylvania corn had matured. Corn that had reached the dented stage in Pennsylvania was 28%, up 13% from the previous week. That’s behind the five-year average of 43%. Crop Progress report: Which state has the most poor/very poor corn? Recent Pennsylvania weather A weather summary compiled by the National Ag Statistics Service says temperatures were 1° F below normal for the week ending Sept. 3. In the same time period, precipitation averaged 0.36 inches, statewide. That’s 0.47 inches below normal. Several counties reported no precipitation at all. Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation departures as high as nearly 11 inches over the last five months. Iowa Environmental Mesonet The most recent Crop Progress report rated Pennsylvania top soil moisture 1% very short, 8% short, 86% adequate, and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 1% very short, 9% short, 86% adequate, and 4% surplus. Latest Pennsylvania drought conditions A drought map published August 29 shows just over 1% of the state covered by D1 moderate drought conditions. A little more than 4% of the state is abnormally dry. Nearly 95% of Pennsylvania is free of drought stress, a significant improvement from two months ago, when nearly 8% of the state reported no drought. None of the state’s 67 counties have USDA disaster designations. U.S. Drought Monitor A look at Pennsylvania history The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the eighth-wettest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895. Despite the increase in rainfall in July, 2023 is shaping up to be the 43rd-driest year in history for Pennsylvania. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit