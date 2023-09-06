Crop Progress report: Which state has the most poor/very poor corn?

Missouri corn farmers continue to be challenged by drought, although statewide temperatures were below average as the calendar turned to September.



With 40% of the state’s corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Missouri currently has the worst corn in the country.



Missouri corn progress and condition

USDA rated Missouri corn 15% very poor, 25% poor, 28% fair, 30% good, and 2% excellent the week ending Sept. 3, a slight decline from the previous week.

Despite the challenging conditions, at 32%, matured corn in Missouri is ahead of the five-year average by 6%. At this time last year, 29% of Missouri corn had matured.

Jumping from 76% the week prior, as of Sept. 3, 87% of Missouri corn had reached the dented stage. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 82%.

Recent Missouri weather

A weather summary compiled by the National Ag Statistics Service says temperatures were 2.7°F below normal for the week ending Sept. 3 in Missouri.

In the same time period, precipitation averaged 0.02 inches, statewide. That’s 0.82 inches below normal. Several counties reported no precipitation at all.

Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation departures as high as nearly 13 inches over the last five months.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

The most recent Crop Progress report rated Missouri top soil moisture 10% very short, 39% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 13% very short, 42% short, 42% adequate, and 3% surplus.



Latest Missouri drought conditions

A drought map published August 29 shows more than 5% of the state covered by D3 extreme drought conditions.



Over 12% of the state reports D2 severe drought.



D1 moderate drought spans another nearly 35% of the state.



Almost 19% of the state is abnormally dry.



Just over 28% of Missouri is free of drought stress, an improvement from just a month and a half ago, when less than 1% of the state reported no drought.



Of the state’s 114 counties, 65 have USDA disaster designations.



U.S. Drought Monitor

A look at Missouri history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 42nd wettest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.



So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 33rd driest year in history for the Show Me state.

