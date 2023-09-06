Crop Progress report: Which state has the most poor/very poor corn?

Continued drought in this state has left 40% of the corn crop in poor/very poor shape.

By
Charmayne Hefley
Charmayne Hefley
Resides In: Fort Worth, Texas Charmayne Hefley grew up in southern California where she spent her first ten years riding horses and competing in barrel-racing. At ten, her family moved to Madera, California, where she became active in FFA and 4-H, raising cattle, pigs, chickens and sheep. After college, she worked as a farm broadcaster, sharing the stories of California's agriculture industry on the radio. These days, she writes the weekly drought monitor article for Successful Farming as a freelance writer. 
Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023
Corn in poor condition growing on an Illinois farm in late August
Photo:

Natalina Sents Bausch

Missouri corn farmers continue to be challenged by drought, although statewide temperatures were below average as the calendar turned to September. 

With 40% of the state’s corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Missouri currently has the worst corn in the country.

Missouri corn progress and condition

USDA rated Missouri corn 15% very poor, 25% poor, 28% fair, 30% good, and 2% excellent the week ending Sept. 3, a slight decline from the previous week.

Despite the challenging conditions, at 32%, matured corn in Missouri is ahead of the five-year average by 6%. At this time last year, 29% of Missouri corn had matured.

Jumping from 76% the week prior, as of Sept. 3, 87% of Missouri corn had reached the dented stage. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 82%.

Recent Missouri weather

A weather summary compiled by the National Ag Statistics Service says temperatures were 2.7°F below normal for the week ending Sept. 3 in Missouri. 

In the same time period, precipitation averaged 0.02 inches, statewide. That’s 0.82 inches below normal. Several counties reported no precipitation at all.

Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate precipitation departures as high as nearly 13 inches over the last five months.

Missouri precipitation departure map

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

The most recent Crop Progress report rated Missouri top soil moisture 10% very short, 39% short, 49% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 13% very short, 42% short, 42% adequate, and 3% surplus.

Latest Missouri drought conditions

A drought map published August 29 shows more than 5% of the state covered by D3 extreme drought conditions.

Over 12% of the state reports D2 severe drought.

D1 moderate drought spans another nearly 35% of the state. 

Almost 19% of the state is abnormally dry.

Just over 28% of Missouri is free of drought stress, an improvement from just a month and a half ago, when less than 1% of the state reported no drought.

Of the state’s 114 counties, 65 have USDA disaster designations.

Map of Missouri drought conditions published August 29, 2023

U.S. Drought Monitor

A look at Missouri history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 42nd wettest July on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the 33rd driest year in history for the Show Me state.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Drought-Stressed-Corn-Tall
What state has the worst corn in the country? | August 13, 2023
SoybeanFieldHarvest-MediumShot
Crop Progress report: Which state has the worst soybean condition? | August 20, 2023
Chad-Henderson-dry-corn-July-2022
Crop Progress report: Which state has the worst corn condition? | August 20, 2023
Drought-Stressed-Corn-Tall
What state has the worst corn in the 2023 growing season?
A field of soybeans turning from green to gold in the fall
Crop Progress report: Which state has the most good/excellent soybeans?
Drought plagued corn in Missouri.
What state has the worst corn in the country? | August 6, 2023
Soybeans
Crop Progress report: Which state has the best soybean condition? | August 20, 2023
Seed soybeans growing in early September on an Illinois farm
More than three-quarters of Ohio's soybeans are good/excellent | August 27, 2023
July-Corn-Blue-Sky-White-Clouds
Crop Progress report: Which state has the best corn condition? | August 20, 2023
Illinois Drought map September 1, 2023
Illinois drought conditions improve, helping crops rebound after a dry summer
Nebraska drought monitor for August 17, 2023
Unusual precipitation patterns deplete subsoil moisture of some Nebraska farmers
Wisconsin drought map
Mid-August rains and advanced genetics keep Wisconsin crops going
Golden mature field corn with a grain elevator in the background
All but one of the top corn growing states report matured corn crops
10_22_18_RohrbachGrasslands_023
Texas has poor pasture conditions; cattlemen remain hopeful for rain
Map of Nebraska drought conditions
Worsening drought leaves farmers worried about crop yields come harvest
Minnesota's drought monitor for July 27
Third-year drought impacts Minnesota farmers as rainfall remains spotty