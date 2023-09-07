Crop Progress report: Which state has the most poor/very poor soybeans in the country?

Kansas soybean farmers continue to be challenged by drought and above average temperatures as summer winds down and harvest season nears.

With 40% of the state’s corn crop in poor/very poor shape, Kansas currently has the worst soybeans in the country.

Kansas soybean progress and condition

USDA rated Kansas soybeans 16% very poor, 24% poor, 35% fair, 22% good, and 3% excellent the week ending Sep. 3, a significant decline from the previous week.



Despite the challenging conditions, at 92%, Kansas setting pods are ahead of the five-year average by 5%. At this time last year, 84% of Kansas soybeans had set pods.



Surging from 6% the week prior, as of September 3, 19% of Kansas soybeans had reached the dropping leaves stage. That’s ahead of the five-year average of 11%.



Recent Kansas weather

A weather summary from the Kansas Climatology department says temperatures were 76.9º F on average for the week ending Sep. 3, 1.5º F above the historical average.

In the same time period, precipitation averaged a paltry 0.04 inches statewide. That’s 0.53 inches below normal. Several counties reported no precipitation at all.

Maps generated by the Iowa Environmental Mesonet indicate a big difference in precipitation departures between eastern and western Kansas over the last five months. Eastern Kansas counties Greenwood and Linn are struggling, with over 11 inches less precipitation than the average since April 4, while Meade and Kearny counties in western Kansas have positive departures of 11.1 inches than the average.

From Aug. 4 to Sep. 3, precipitation in Kansas was largely below the average – with some counties as far as 2.77 inches below historical averages. Some counties, like Cherokee, saw a positive departure, receiving 4.2 inches more than average.

The most recent Crop Progress report rated Kansas topsoil moisture supplies rated 33% very short, 42% short, 24% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 44% short, 26% adequate, and 0% surplus.



The report said Kansas had 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork last week.



Latest Kansas drought conditions

A drought map published Sep. 5 shows roughly 20% of the state covered by D3 extreme drought conditions.

More than 28% of the state reports D2 severe drought.

D1 moderate drought spans another 21% of the state.

Almost 14% of the state is abnormally dry.

The National Integrated Drought Information System says 2.1 million Kansas residents are in areas of drought overall.

Just 16.2% of Kansas is free of drought stress. That number is down from 17.9% last week, but conditions in the state have improved from the start of 2023, when just 0.25% of the state reported no drought.

Of the state’s 105 counties, 84 (80%) have USDA disaster designations.

U.S. Drought Monitor

A look at Kansas history

The National Integrated Drought Information System reports July 2023 was the 33rd-wettest on record for the state. Records go back to 1895.

However, 2023 is shaping up to be the 54th-driest year in history for the Sunflower state.