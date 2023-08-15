Crop soil moisture improves with consecutive wet weeks

By Jared Strong

More than half of Iowa has sufficient topsoil moisture for growing crops — an improvement that resulted from back-to-back wet weeks, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday.

About 53% of the state has adequate or surplus topsoil moisture. That’s up from about 30% in late June.

The state averaged about 1.32 inches of rainfall last week, which is about a third of an inch more than normal.

That is less than the average precipitation the week before, but it was more evenly distributed across the state.

“Several weather systems brought widespread rainfall with near to above-normal totals at more than half of Iowa’s stations,” State Climatologist Justin Glisan reported.

The highest rain totals were in central and southeast Iowa. Maxwell, in Story County, had nearly 7 inches.

Despite the increased rain, the condition of the state’s corn crop slightly diminished. About 58% of it is rated good or excellent — one percentage point less than last week.

About 58% of soybeans were also rated good or excellent — a 5 percentage point increase.

The conditions of livestock pastures are improving but have been long suffering from drought conditions. Just 24% of pasture land is rated good or excellent.

“Livestock producers have continued to supplement with hay in the prolonged dry conditions, but overall livestock conditions have been decent with the lower-than-average temperatures this (past) week,” USDA reported on Monday.

The state averaged about 0.4 degrees below normal last week.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.