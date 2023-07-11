News Crop soil moisture regresses with uneven rains Some areas of Iowa had considerable rainfall last week, but overall soil moisture diminished because much of central and north-central Iowa had little or no precipitation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. By Iowa Capital Dispatch Iowa Capital Dispatch The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. The Capital Dispatch deeply believes in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. The organization also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued.The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a nonprofit organization, free of advertising and free to readers. Their work is available to other media outlets for syndication, including Agriculture.com. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The news organization retains full editorial independence. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 11, 2023 By Jared Strong Some areas of Iowa had considerable rainfall last week, but overall soil moisture diminished because much of central and north-central Iowa had little or no precipitation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department’s weekly report on Monday said 61% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, which is unchanged from last week. Soybeans are rated 52% good or excellent, down 1 percentage point from last week. Much of the crops are in reproductive development stages that require the most water. The statewide average rainfall last week was 0.64 inches, a little more than half of what is normally expected. Rainfall totals ranged from zero in north-central Iowa to about 3 inches in southeast Iowa. About 43% of the state’s farm fields has adequate or surplus topsoil moisture for crops, a slight decline from a week ago, according to USDA. About 36% of subsoil has adequate or better moisture, down about 3 percentage points. Silk is protruding from the developing ears of corn in about 22% of the state’s crop, which is two days ahead of the five-year average. Soybeans are about three days ahead of average, with 46% of the crop blooming. Livestock pastures are still struggling from widespread drought conditions. About 24% of pastures are rated good or excellent. “Livestock producers continued to supplement with hay as pasture conditions remained below average,” USDA said. Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit