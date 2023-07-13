Deadline looms for Beginning Farmer Tax Credit in Minnesota

Time is running out for Minnesota farmers to apply for parts of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, which has a July 17, 2023 deadline for rental applications. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority (RFA) sent reminders recently to farmers and renters.

The tax credit is for landlords and asset owners who rent or sell livestock, farmland, equipment, and numerous agricultural assets to beginning farmers. The cash rentals tax credit accounts for 10% of annual rental income to a maximum of $7,000, and the share-crop rentals credit, which tops out at 15% of annual rental income and a maximum of $10,000. Applications can be made before sales close, as the MDA said applications are approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify as a beginning farmer, Minnesota residents must be either seeking entry as a farmer or be in their first 10 years of farming. Completion or enrollment in a MDA Farm Bureau Management course is required, as is a yearly income of less than $979,000, and “a positive projected earnings statement.” In addition, farmers must provide the majority of the labor and management on the farm and have prior farming knowledge.

Asset owners cannot be equipment dealers, livestock dealers, or a comparable entity that is “engaged in the business of selling agricultural assets for-profit.” They can be individuals, a partnership, an LLC, or other qualified entity. For as long as the farmer is eligible for the beginning farmer qualification, the landlord or asset owner will be eligible to claim the tax credit.

Other tax credits in the program have later deadlines, such as the land sale tax credit – open until Nov. 1. Recent legislation changed the tax credit to cover 8%-12% of the sale price with a maximum of $50,000. The beginning farmer tax credit (which goes up to $1,500 and is equal to the tuition paid for the Farm Bureau Management course) has a due date of Nov. 1, as well.

Tax credits approved in 2023 are sent out in January 2024, according to the MDA. More information can be found at the MDA website, along with a frequently asked questions page for the beginning farmer tax credit.