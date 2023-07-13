News Deadline looms for Beginning Farmer Tax Credit in Minnesota Time is running out for Minnesota farmers to apply for parts of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, which has a July 17, 2023 deadline for rental applications. By Noah Rohlfing Noah Rohlfing Noah Rohlfing is a Digital Content Editor at Successful Farming/Agriculture.com, having joined the company in 2023 after working for three years as a sports reporter for the Marshalltown Times-Republican. As a newcomer to the world of agriculture, he is focused on learning as much as he can about the field and how the digital world can help inform farmers. Noah grew up in Ankeny, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University in 2020. As a student at Iowa State he was a member of the Iowa State Daily, a professional and student-run media group that covers the university and Ames stories that impact the school. While at the Daily he was a sports reporter, an assistant sports editor and a sports editor, covering Iowa State football, men's and women's basketball and women's soccer. Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 13, 2023 Photo: Google Maps Time is running out for Minnesota farmers to apply for parts of the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit, which has a July 17, 2023 deadline for rental applications. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority (RFA) sent reminders recently to farmers and renters. The tax credit is for landlords and asset owners who rent or sell livestock, farmland, equipment, and numerous agricultural assets to beginning farmers. The cash rentals tax credit accounts for 10% of annual rental income to a maximum of $7,000, and the share-crop rentals credit, which tops out at 15% of annual rental income and a maximum of $10,000. Applications can be made before sales close, as the MDA said applications are approved on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify as a beginning farmer, Minnesota residents must be either seeking entry as a farmer or be in their first 10 years of farming. Completion or enrollment in a MDA Farm Bureau Management course is required, as is a yearly income of less than $979,000, and “a positive projected earnings statement.” In addition, farmers must provide the majority of the labor and management on the farm and have prior farming knowledge. Asset owners cannot be equipment dealers, livestock dealers, or a comparable entity that is “engaged in the business of selling agricultural assets for-profit.” They can be individuals, a partnership, an LLC, or other qualified entity. For as long as the farmer is eligible for the beginning farmer qualification, the landlord or asset owner will be eligible to claim the tax credit. Other tax credits in the program have later deadlines, such as the land sale tax credit – open until Nov. 1. Recent legislation changed the tax credit to cover 8%-12% of the sale price with a maximum of $50,000. The beginning farmer tax credit (which goes up to $1,500 and is equal to the tuition paid for the Farm Bureau Management course) has a due date of Nov. 1, as well. Tax credits approved in 2023 are sent out in January 2024, according to the MDA. More information can be found at the MDA website, along with a frequently asked questions page for the beginning farmer tax credit. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit